Opioids (copy)

AP file photo

 Associated Press file photo

Stanley Charles Evans, a former physician who practiced in Denton for over 30 years, was sentenced to 40 months in prison Friday after he previously pleaded guilty to federal drug trafficking charges.

Evans unlawfully prescribed about 370,000 doses of hydrocodone between 2017 and 2021, pre-signing prescriptions for the opioid to patients who, a press release from his plea stated, exhibited drug-seeking behavior.

Stanley Charles Evans

Stanley Charles Evans

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

0
0
0
0
0