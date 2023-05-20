Stanley Charles Evans, a former physician who practiced in Denton for over 30 years, was sentenced to 40 months in prison Friday after he previously pleaded guilty to federal drug trafficking charges.
Evans unlawfully prescribed about 370,000 doses of hydrocodone between 2017 and 2021, pre-signing prescriptions for the opioid to patients who, a press release from his plea stated, exhibited drug-seeking behavior.
Evans never examined these patients or required them to provide documentation of their pain before signing the prescriptions. Four nurse practitioners were tasked with seeing 20 to 30 patients a day and their salaries were production-based. The nurses fraudulently billed Medicare and TriCare under Evans’ medical identification number, increasing the charges to the government for his services.
While Evans faced up to 20 years in federal prison for health care fraud and conspiracy to distribute and dispense controlled substances, Sean Jordan, the judge of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern Texas District of Texas, showed what he called “unusual” leniency in his sentencing judgment.
Given a different defendant, Jordan said he knows with certainty he would have given a higher sentence.
U.S. Attorney Matthew T. Johnson said during the hearing that Evans pleaded guilty early on in the investigation, which saved the Federal Government “substantial” time and resources. Johnson said an offense of this sort usually involves a very lengthy and expensive investigation.
Johnson also noted that Evans’ guilty plea influenced his co-conspiring nurse practitioners to also plead guilty, saving the Federal Government more resources.
Due to this, Johnson and Evans’ defense attorney, Jeffrey Kearney, was able to come to an agreement that the sentence would be capped at 40 months, light compared to the possible 20 years.
Johnson said in similar cases the court has seen, overprescribing that amount of opioid doses would be accompanied by overdose deaths. Johnson said the prosecution heard rumors of overdoses but was unable to find evidence of any.
Kearney said that along with Evans’ plea saving government resources, the judge should be lenient in his sentencing because of the exemplary character that many who know Evans said he possessed.
Evans took full responsibility of his actions without deflection or excuse, Kearney said, and expressed genuine remorse and shame at his actions.
Beyond jail time, Kearney said Evans has already been punished by the government ordering him to provide hundreds of thousands of dollars in money and other assets. But most importantly of all, Kearney said, Evans willfully forfeited his medical license — something he said he held dear only second to his family and his faith.
Three men who have known Evans for 20 to 30 years as a physician and as a devout member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints testified to his character in front of the court.
They said Evans practiced medicine with great care and compassion. The men provided examples of Evans making himself available by call or text at any time to care for his patients, visiting them in hospitals to aid and comfort them despite not being the doctor on the medical case, provided hospice care and end-of-life care, and supporting families after a patient had died.
Calvin Griffin, who leads 11 Denton congregations, said Evans was a volunteer bishop at one congregation who handled dispersing funds to the needy for the church. He said that when audits were performed, all of the church’s financial records were perfect. Evans always tithed to the church, which required 10% of his income.
“I love this man and I still trust him,” Griffin said.
Given the resounding qualities community members described, Jordan said he was all the more puzzled by this case. The judge said with Evans' great reputation, it was troubling that he could directly contribute to something so serious as the opioid epidemic in the U.S.
Jordan said the epidemic was an exponentially growing issue, citing statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that state 68,000 Americans died of opioid overdoses in 2020, 8.5 times as many opioid overdose deaths in 1999.
Jordan said he was confused about Evans’ motivations and asked the former physician to explain.
In a statement to the court, Evans said that practicing medicine was his dream. He saw over 9,000 patients and taught hundreds of medical students in Denton, he said. He said he went beyond the typical duties of a physician and that he believes he was the last physician in Denton County to visit patients in the hospital and emergency room.
But, Evans said, he realized he was spreading himself too thin and could not keep up with the extent of his care for patients. He said he searched tirelessly to employ another doctor who would make hospital visits, but none would.
Evans thought pre-signing prescriptions would be the solution to the issue. He said he did not originally understand the severity of this violation.
Evans apologized to his patients, students, friends, family, and most of all, his wife, for the shame and grief he said his actions have caused them. He said he is seeking forgiveness from God.
The former physician said he has been very candid with colleagues about his criminal activity. Evans said he will “earnestly endeavor” to advocate for appropriate prescribing and urge his colleagues to not take the same actions as he did. Evans said he has reached out to many former students to educate them on his crime.
Jordan said Evans made “tragic decisions” but that it did not define who he was. The court recognizes the severity of the illegal conduct, Jordan said, but this is not the end of Evans’ story or his contributions to the community.
While Kearney asked the judge to consider less than the 40-month capped sentence, Jordan and Johnson believe 40 months is necessary to set an example and dissuade other physicians from similar illegal practices.
Additionally, Kearney explained that Evans’ youngest son, who is 20 years old, has autism and Evans is the only individual who can calm his son. The family described Evans as his son’s “anchor.” The family hoped that Evans would have the opportunity to explain his imprisonment to his son before he is taken into custody, Kearney said.
Kearney asked that the judge allow Evans to self-surrender after 45 days as opposed to being arrested upon the end of sentencing. The prosecution had no objection.
The judge asked why the family had not explained the situation to the youngest son. Kearney said the family told him Evans' son had difficulty with uncertainty and they wanted Evans to explain the sentencing after they had definite answers on how long Evans would be in prison.
After reviewing statutes, Jordan ruled that these circumstances fit a requirement for “exceptional reasons” to allow for a defendant convicted of an offense this serious to self-surrender. Evans is required to surrender himself to authorities by 2 p.m. on July 3.
