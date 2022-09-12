Hydrocodone
AP file photo

A Denton physician pleaded guilty to federal drug trafficking charges Monday after being accused of overprescribing strong opioids to drug-seeking patients without assessing them, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Stanley Charles Evans, 63, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and dispense controlled substances and health care fraud before U.S. Magistrate Judge Christine Nowak.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

Tags

Recommended for you