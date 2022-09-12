A Denton physician pleaded guilty to federal drug trafficking charges Monday after being accused of overprescribing strong opioids to drug-seeking patients without assessing them, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Stanley Charles Evans, 63, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and dispense controlled substances and health care fraud before U.S. Magistrate Judge Christine Nowak.
Evans unlawfully prescribed about 370,000 doses of hydrocodone starting in 2017, the release states. Evans repeatedly pre-signed the strongest prescription for the opioid to patients who, the release states, exhibited drug-seeking behavior.
The patients were never fully examined or required to provide any documentation regarding their “pain” before receiving the prescription, according to the release.
The release states Evans was only present at the office about half the time he claimed and prescriptions were being written for patients while he was out of the country on vacation.
The investigation also revealed that his four nurse practitioners were seeing 20 to 30 patients a day and their salaries were production-based rather than set, according to the release. The nurses allegedly billed Medicare and TriCare under Evans' medical identification number, increasing the charges to the government for his services.
Evans faces up to 20 years in federal prison for health care fraud and conspiracy to distribute and dispense controlled substances. A sentencing hearing has not yet been scheduled. Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew T. Johnson is prosecuting the case.
— Brooke Colombo
