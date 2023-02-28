Todd Lofton Shaw, 53, was sentenced to life in prison Friday after he pleaded guilty to the murder of his girlfriend’s son in April after extensive, continuous physical abuse.

Shaw is not eligible for parole. Court records indicate the state did not pursue the death penalty in Shaw’s case.

Sabrina Ho

