Todd Lofton Shaw, 53, was sentenced to life in prison Friday after he pleaded guilty to the murder of his girlfriend’s son in April after extensive, continuous physical abuse.
Shaw is not eligible for parole. Court records indicate the state did not pursue the death penalty in Shaw’s case.
Denton police arrested Shaw on April 1 and charged him with injury to a child with intentional serious bodily injury after Phoenix Ho, 7, was found with “multiple suspicious injuries,” according to his arrest affidavit. After Phoenix’s death, Shaw was additionally charged with capital murder.
Court records indicate that 462nd District Court Judge Lee Ann Breading dismissed the injury to a child charge in Shaw’s case upon the state’s request.
Four days after Phoenix’s death, his mother, 45-year-old Sabrina Ann Ho, was also arrested and charged with capital murder and injury to a child with intentional serious bodily injury. An affidavit for her arrest alleges that she was intentionally untruthful in her interview with detectives about her role in her son’s death.
Court records indicate she intends to go to trial for the alleged offenses, although, as of Tuesday afternoon, no trial date had been set.
Before the boy’s death, Sabrina Ho and Shaw had been dating for several months and living together on and off at her residence in the 1600 block of East McKinney Street, according to the affidavit.
The Denton Fire Department was dispatched to the residence at about 7:30 p.m. April 1. They immediately transported the 7-year-old to Medical City Denton, where he was pronounced deceased a short time after arrival.
Sabrina Ho told investigators a weeklong account of abuse, the affidavit states. On the day of Phoenix’s death, she initially said her son and Shaw were in her bedroom. She alleged she heard a loud thud, entered the bedroom and found her son unconscious on the floor.
The affidavit states that Ho later alleged she was in her bedroom when Shaw called out for her. She alleged she found her son in the hallway with his eyes rolled back into his skull.
Ho alleged she thought Shaw had hurt her son because she knew him to have done so in the past, according to the affidavit. She allegedly watched as Shaw constructed a box to place over Phoenix’s head to muffle the sound of his labored breathing.
Ho allegedly waited five hours before calling 911. The affidavit states she said she feared she would get in trouble.
First responders found Phoenix with bilateral eye bruising, abrasions on his right eyebrow and under his left eye, bruising on his forehead and entire face, swelling on the right side of his neck, bruising on his left shoulder, a burn and bruise on his right shoulder, bruising on his inner and outer thighs, bilateral knee bruising and several more injuries, including to his genitals.
The affidavit states that Sabrina Ho told investigators she believes her son would still be alive if she had called 911 sooner. She allegedly admitted she had ample opportunity to get herself and her son away from Shaw in the four weeks leading up to his death.
Ho, too, faces up to life in prison for the capital murder charge. Court records indicate the state is not seeking the death penalty in her case either. The injury to a child charge has not been dismissed in her case.
Court records indicate Ho, through her attorneys, has filed a request that the state warns and gives her the opportunity to object to viewing photographic evidence of Phoenix’s body before they are presented during a trial. The record states the photographs are “particularly gruesome.” The attorneys asked Ho be given the opportunity to object to any photos of Phoenix taken when he was alive, as well.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Ho remained in the Denton County Jail in lieu of $500,000 bail. The next event in her case is an announcement on March 24.
Get the latest crime stories in our newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.