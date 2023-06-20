Denton County Courts Building entrance (copy) (copy)
Denton County Courts Building

 Brooke Colombo/DRC

After a Denton man pleaded guilty to striking and killing a pedestrian with his vehicle, then attempting to have the vehicle destroyed, he was sentenced to six years in prison in June.

Tony Lavett Gray Jr., 29, struck a pedestrian with his car as the man walked crossed the 400 block of E. University Drive near Bell Avenue on Thanksgiving night. The victim, identified as 62-year-old David Lee Phillips died of blunt force injuries.

