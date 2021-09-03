A Denton man suspected of shooting someone in June was indicted Thursday on charges related to the shooting.
Noah Burch, 39, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of deadly conduct in connection to the shooting. On Thursday, a Denton County grand jury indicted him on those charges as well as one count of unlawful possession of a firearm.
Burch was indicted in Denton County in July, but the charges stemmed from a Dec. 6 arrest well before the shooting. The shooting incident is from June 5 where Burch allegedly shot someone he knew following an argument. He allegedly shot at the victim, who was first inside a vehicle before he ran into a residence in the 400 block of Evers Way.
The Denton Police Department arrived after receiving multiple 911 calls about gunshots being fired and found a man with a gunshot wound. His injuries weren’t life-threatening and he survived.
He was arrested on June 11 and remains in the Denton County Jail in lieu of $177,500 bail. On the June arrest date, he was also charged with possession of a controlled substance, but he hasn’t been indicted on that charge.
Burch has been arrested 22 times in Denton County by different law enforcement agencies since at least 2000, according to county records. His dozens of charges include assaults, vehicle-related crimes, drug possession, burglaries and credit card abuse.
