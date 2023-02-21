Tony Lavett Gray Jr., 28, was indicted Thursday on felony charges of accident involving death and tampering with evidence after he allegedly struck and killed a man Thanksgiving night.
The indictment states that Denton County’s grand jurors found Gray intentionally or knowingly left the scene of the accident and failed to provide assistance to David Phillips when he was in apparent need of medical attention.
At about 9 p.m. Nov. 24, police were dispatched to the 400 block of East University Drive near Bell Avenue. They found the 62-year-old Phillips with blunt force injuries. He was pronounced dead at 9:33 p.m.
From pieces of debris left at the scene, detectives were able to determine the suspect vehicle was a 2007 to 2009 Hyundai Elantra. A news release about the suspect vehicle brought in tips that led police to believe Gray was a suspect.
Detectives confirmed that Gray had access to a 2007 Hyundai Elantra and allegedly had plans to have the vehicle destroyed.
Police located Gray in the 3700 block of Allison Drive on the afternoon of Nov. 30. They allegedly observed him removing one of the vehicle’s license plates. He allegedly planned to have the vehicle crushed that evening. He was arrested at the scene.
Gray remains in the Denton County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon. His bail is set at $50,000 for accident involving injury and $10,000 for tampering with physical evidence. He is also being held on two warrants related to a 2019 incident, with bail set at $7,500 for a charge of possession of a controlled substance and $3,517 for criminal mischief between $100 and $750.
Gray’s case is being handled in Judge Steve Burgess’ 158th District Court. The court found Gray to be indigent and appointed defense attorney Chris Raesz to be his counsel.
As of Tuesday evening, court records did not reflect that Gray had any upcoming court appearances scheduled yet.
Gray also has an active state jail felony case for possession of a controlled substance in the same court. Court records indicate that in July 2021 Gray pleaded guilty to the charge and was sentenced to two years of community service. However, he allegedly violated his probation later that year.
Court records indicate Gray was jailed for some misdemeanors as well. The most serious offense was assault causing bodily injury, a Class A misdemeanor, which he pleaded guilty to in 2013.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.