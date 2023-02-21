Denton Police Department
Buy Now

The front entrance of the Denton Police Department.

 Jeff Woo/DRC file photo

Tony Lavett Gray Jr., 28, was indicted Thursday on felony charges of accident involving death and tampering with evidence after he allegedly struck and killed a man Thanksgiving night.

The indictment states that Denton County’s grand jurors found Gray intentionally or knowingly left the scene of the accident and failed to provide assistance to David Phillips when he was in apparent need of medical attention.

Tony Lavett Gray Jr.

Tony Lavett Gray Jr.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags