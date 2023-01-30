The punishment portion in the trial of Xavier Patterson, who was found guilty of murdering his children’s mother in 2020, began Monday and indicated that past convictions could enhance his sentence.
Patterson was previously convicted of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, a third-degree felony, in 2015. Though he originally received probation that would have prevented the conviction from appearing on his permanent record, he didn’t successfully complete probation. He was sentenced again for the felony and served two years in state prison.
Patterson also has previous misdemeanor convictions for possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance penalty group 3 and failure to identify or giving false or fictitious information.
Under Texas law, someone may receive an enhanced punishment if they are a repeat criminal offender. Enhancing Patterson’s murder sentence because of his criminal history would raise the minimum sentence for first-degree murder from five years to 15 years.
Patterson pleaded not true to the enhancement.
The state called a forensic investigator for the Denton County Sheriff’s Office to the stand, who confirmed that the fingerprints on the judgements of past convictions matched Patterson’s.
Darling’s friends and family testified Monday on how her murder has impacted their lives. Patterson’s ex-girlfriend also testified about his history of threatening behavior toward her.
After Darling’s death, her two eldest children were taken under their father’s custody. But her two youngest children — who are biologically Patterson’s — were taken into state custody.
Darling’s older sister gained custody of the children and recently adopted them. Despite being out of jail for most of the years between Darling’s death and his trial, her sister said Patterson did nothing to try to regain custody of his children. But, she said allows other members of his family to see the kids once a month.
She testified about how the children have been coping with her death. The second youngest child has some memories of his mom, she said, while Darling’s youngest was under a year old at the time of her death.
Her sister testified that she talks to the boys a lot about their mother, but they don’t really comprehend her death. Darling’s second-youngest son doesn’t understand why he can’t see his mom again and talks about visiting her in heaven one day. Darling’s sister said her youngest son knows Darling as his brother’s mom but doesn’t understand that Darling is his own mom as well.
When the boys grow up, Darling’s sister said she fears they’ll be known as the kids whose father murdered their mother. She said she also dreads the day she’ll have to tell them what happened to their mom.
“They’re so little they don’t understand what they’ve lost,” her sister said. “But they will … How do I explain that to them? What do I even say?”
Her sister said Darling’s older children have struggled too. They need their mom, she said. Darling’s sister said she doesn’t think she or the rest of her family will ever get over her death. Darling’s friends echoed that sentiment, testifying her death feels unreal and life will never be the same.
Patterson’s eldest son testified that he sought counseling after his mother’s death and he’s considering seeking counseling again now. He said he and his sister with special needs have struggled since Darling’s death.
When Patterson’s ex-girlfriend took the stand, the jury learned she had two daughters with Patterson, but he has not been involved in their lives since they were 1 and 2 years old.
His ex said she and Patterson would break up and get back together many times. She said he cheated on her a lot and possessed “uncontrollable rage." While she said he never physically harmed her, she testified he would punch walls in her home, throw beer bottles, scream in her face, verbally berate her and try to scare her.
One time, she said a neighbor heard them fighting and called the police. She said Patterson physically restrained her in the bathroom and put his hand over her mouth so that she couldn’t answer the door. She said she didn’t have a good answer for why she never sought out help from the police.
She said she wanted to leave him for a long time. But she testified he had a way of getting you to forgive him and think he was serious about changing that she couldn’t really explain.
When the relationship ended, she sought full custody of their two daughters, now ages 9 and 10, because of Patterson’s drug habits. She said Patterson doesn’t have visitation rights with the girls.
The last time he spoke to them was when they were 1 or 2 years old, his ex testified. She said he could have gained visitation rights if he took two clean drug tests within six months of each other. But Patterson didn't put any effort into regaining visitation, she said.
The state rested its case Monday. But before the defense could call any witnesses to testify, Denton County closed its buildings due to inclement weather.
The trial is expected to continue Wednesday afternoon if weather permits, or as soon as the Denton County Courts Building reopens.
