Patterson at court
Buy Now

Xavier Patterson enters the courtroom for the first day of his trial on January 23 at the Denton County Courts Building.

 Jacob McCready/For the DRC

The punishment portion in the trial of Xavier Patterson, who was found guilty of murdering his children’s mother in 2020, began Monday and indicated that past convictions could enhance his sentence.

Patterson was previously convicted of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, a third-degree felony, in 2015. Though he originally received probation that would have prevented the conviction from appearing on his permanent record, he didn’t successfully complete probation. He was sentenced again for the felony and served two years in state prison.

Xavier Patterson

Xavier Patterson is shown in his mugshot after the Denton County Sheriff's Office took custody of him upon the jury's guilty verdict Friday.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

0
0
0
1
0

Tags