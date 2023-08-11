Fry Street and Avenue A
A Denton man charged with murder in the shooting of a 24-year-old man near Fry Street in March 2022 is set to go to trial next week.

Anshawn Phiffer, 19, is accused of the fatal shooting of Curtis Malik Stevenson of Denton after they got into an altercation outside a bar last year. Phiffer has remained in jail awaiting trial since his arrest a couple of days after the shooting.

