A Denton man charged with murder in the shooting of a 24-year-old man near Fry Street in March 2022 is set to go to trial next week.
Anshawn Phiffer, 19, is accused of the fatal shooting of Curtis Malik Stevenson of Denton after they got into an altercation outside a bar last year. Phiffer has remained in jail awaiting trial since his arrest a couple of days after the shooting.
His trial is being held in the 16th District Court of Judge Sherry Shipman. Denton criminal defense attorney Derek Adame is representing Phiffer.
The shooting
On March 19, 2022, at about 2:10 a.m., Denton officers in the area of Fry Street and Avenue A heard several gunshots.
Witnesses pointed the officers to 113 Fry St., where they reported a person was shot in front of The Zebra’s Head, a local smoke shop.
First responders found the victim, who had multiple gunshot wounds, in the corner of a nearby parking lot at 1305 W. Oak St. Denton Fire Department personnel transported the shooting victim to Medical City Denton. He was pronounced dead at 2:52 a.m.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office later identified the victim as Stevenson.
Before the shooting, witnesses reported seeing Stevenson get into a verbal altercation with an unidentified man in front of a bar on Avenue A.
The witnesses said the pair walked to the location of the shooting and around the corner near the parking lot, out of the witnesses’ sight. But the witnesses said they did not see anyone else go around the corner either, according to the affidavit.
Then, the witnesses heard multiple gunshots and saw the suspect run north on Fry Street and west on Oak Street. The witnesses provided officers with a description of the suspect’s clothing. The suspect was not located in the area that morning.
Detectives reviewed surveillance video from multiple bars in the area. They were able to find footage of Stevenson walking with the suspect, who was wearing clothing similar to what the witnesses had described.
Detectives showed the witnesses the footage. The witnesses said the suspect in the footage was the same person they had seen walking with Stevenson and running away after the gunshots.
Through photo comparisons of security footage and previous mugshots, the affidavit states, detectives identified the shooting suspect as then-17-year-old Phiffer. The affidavit also states that Phiffer sometimes goes by “Shawn” and “Shawndo.”
Phiffer was already involved in unrelated Denton police investigations, the affidavit states. He had allegedly evaded Denton officers in January of that year and was allegedly found in possession of a Penalty Group 1 controlled substance in December 2021.
Later, on the evening of the shooting, a detective received an anonymous tip. The affidavit states at this point, the department had not released any information to the public about the shooting suspect.
The tipster alleged that Phiffer had shot someone off Fry Street. The affidavit states that the tipster went on to list information about Phiffer that the detective was able to corroborate with department records.
That same evening, a second person called in to the Police Department with information about the shooting. Detectives returned the call the next day.
The caller said that their friend had told them “Shawn” was the person who shot someone near Fry Street. The caller gave a description of “Shawn” that matched Phiffer, according to the affidavit. The department still hadn’t released a suspect description to the public at the time of the conversation.
Detectives obtained a warrant for Phiffer’s arrest. On March 21, 2022, the Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force located Phiffer in Dallas and took him into custody.
He was booked in the Denton County Jail, where he remains with his bail set at $1 million.
