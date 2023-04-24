A 31-year-old Denton man was charged with murder Monday after investigators linked him to the January death of a man who was shot inside his own apartment, according to a news release.

Darontay Dashield worked with and had stayed with the victim, identified as 43-year-old Cory Dante Johnson, prior to the shooting on Jan. 11.

