A 31-year-old Denton man was charged with murder Monday after investigators linked him to the January death of a man who was shot inside his own apartment, according to a news release.
Darontay Dashield worked with and had stayed with the victim, identified as 43-year-old Cory Dante Johnson, prior to the shooting on Jan. 11.
At 10:18 p.m. on that date, police were dispatched to a call regarding multiple gunshots heard at an apartment located at 1003 Eagle Drive. While searching the area, police found an apartment door that was slightly ajar.
Police called out to any potential individuals inside and heard someone asking for help. Entering the apartment, police found Johnson with multiple gunshot wounds and began conducting lifesaving measures.
Johnson was conscious and speaking when police first made contact with him, but he was no longer verbally responsive when the Denton Fire Department EMS responded to the scene. He was transported to Medical City Denton hospital and pronounced deceased at 11:57 p.m.
Police cleared the scene and determined no one else was in the apartment. They also determined Johnson was the resident of the apartment.
Witnesses reported seeing a man running through the apartment complex immediately after the shooting. Investigators linked Dashield to Johnson through further witness interviews and evidence, according to the release, and they allege he was at Johnson’s apartment at the time of the murder.
Police located and arrested Dashield in the 500 block of Robertson Street on Monday afternoon. As of Monday evening, he remained in the city jail with his bail not yet set.
Get the latest crime stories in our newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Featured Local Savings
Featured Local Savings
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.