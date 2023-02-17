A 19-year-old man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly admitted to beating his friend to the point he could not breathe without medical intervention, according to a police report.
Jason Pearce of Denton was charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.
At about 5:19 a.m. Thursday, Denton police were dispatched to an apartment in the 600 block of Bernard Street for a disturbance. Jail records indicate Pearce lives at an apartment in this block.
Dispatch advised police that the reporting party, later identified as Pearce, said he beat up his friend and his friend was bleeding on the floor.
When police arrived, Pearce stepped outside with a cellphone in his hand. As police approached the apartment door, the report states, they could see a blood smear the size of a human head on the ground.
There was also blood smeared from the door to the kitchen, according to the report. A man was lying unconscious on the kitchen floor with blood on his face and on the floor around him. The report states that he was unconscious and had serious injuries and labored breathing.
While one officer provided aid to the man and called for medics, another officer spoke with Pearce and learned his identity. Pearce gave the officer his account of the incident.
Pearce said he and his friend got into an argument. It’s unclear from the report what the argument was about.
Pearce alleged that his friend pushed him, so he punched his friend. Pearce said his friend fell to the ground and he punched him a few more times as he was still down.
Officers went to the hospital to monitor the man’s condition. Medical personnel informed the officers that he was still unconscious and was not able to breathe on his own, according to the report.
Detectives arrived at the apartment to continue the investigation. The report states there were witnesses in the apartment. Police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said it’s unclear if they lived at the residence or why other people were there at the time.
Beckwith said the responding officers’ report did not include the witnesses’ statements because detectives likely would have interviewed the witnesses in depth.
Pearce was arrested at the scene and transported to the city jail. As of Friday afternoon, he remained in the Denton County Jail with his bail set at $100,000.
Jail records indicate Pearce does not have any prior arrests in Denton County.
