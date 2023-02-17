Denton police vehicle
Buy Now
DRC file photo

A 19-year-old man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly admitted to beating his friend to the point he could not breathe without medical intervention, according to a police report.

Jason Pearce of Denton was charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

Jason Pearce

Jason Pearce

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags