Christopher Bream, 45, was arrested Thursday on a charge of aggravated kidnapping, among other offenses, after a woman posted to social media asking friends to call police for her, according to a Denton police report.
At about 8:52 p.m., police were dispatched after they received a call from someone who said their friend had posted on social media telling people to call 911 on her behalf.
The report states dispatchers confirmed the woman who posted on social media was a protected person with an active no-contact protective order against Bream.
Police went to Bream's residence and found his vehicle outside. They attempted to contact the woman, but she was not answering her phone. The report states police pinged her phone, and Bream's address was within the radius of the pings.
The original 911 caller said they were able to make contact with the woman and learned she was with Bream and feared he was going to kill her.
Police made multiple attempts to contact the occupants of the residence but were unsuccessful. The report states that because the woman's phone was pinging in the area and the woman had told her friend she feared for her life, police forced the door open.
There was a large dining room table barricading the door from the inside, according to the report. Police located Bream, and he was detained.
The woman was found hiding in the residence and told police she was in pain. Medics were called to the scene, and she was transported to a local hospital for a full evaluation.
The report states Bream declined to speak with police. He had scratches on him and declined to say how he received them, according to the report.
After speaking with the woman, they learned of multiple offenses Bream allegedly had committed since Monday. Police also were aware of an extensive history of Bream abusing the woman, according to the report.
The woman had been staying at another residence, according to the report. Bream allegedly abducted the woman on Monday, forcing her into his vehicle using fear. She said she did not want to go with him but was scared.
She alleged he had sexually abused her since she was abducted Monday.
Bream was arrested and transported to the city jail without incident. He was detained on charges of aggravated kidnapping bodily injury/sexual abuse, continuous violence against the family and violation of bond/protective order more than two times within 12 months.
As of Friday afternoon, Bream was still in the Denton City Jail in lieu of $1.5 million bail.
Bream was previously booked into the Denton County Jail on May 6, 2010, and charged with assault causing bodily injury, family violence.
