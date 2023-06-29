Denton police (copy)
A 47-year-old Denton man was arrested Thursday in the April shooting of a dog that had to be euthanized due to its extensive injuries, according to a press release from the Denton Police Department.

Denton police took Aaron Frank into custody on a charge of cruelty to a non-livestock animal. This is a Class A misdemeanor and, if convicted, Frank could face a year in jail and a fine of up to $4,000.

