A 47-year-old Denton man was arrested Thursday in the April shooting of a dog that had to be euthanized due to its extensive injuries, according to a press release from the Denton Police Department.
Denton police took Aaron Frank into custody on a charge of cruelty to a non-livestock animal. This is a Class A misdemeanor and, if convicted, Frank could face a year in jail and a fine of up to $4,000.
Police began investigating this case at about 3:20 a.m. April 12, when a caller reported hearing gunshots and a dog yelp in the 1000 block of Mack Place.
After searching the area, police found a dog owner who said his dog, a female Cane Corso, was shot in the left side of her body. The report states that the dog was visibly bleeding and in pain. The owner said his dog was in his fenced-in yard at the time of the shooting.
The owner immediately took the dog to a 24-hour vet for treatment while police interviewed witnesses. Several of the witnesses said they saw the shooter, according to the report.
Later that day, the owner notified police that his dog had to be euthanized. The report states that the bullet hit the dog’s spine, causing irreparable damage. The owner told police that he couldn’t think of a reason why someone would have a motive to kill his dog.
Police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said she was not sure if Frank had any connection to the owner and dog. Beckwith said they lived in close proximity to one another, but she said it’s unclear whether they knew one another.
At the time, the incident was also being investigated as a breach of a city ordinance against discharging a firearm in city limits, as well as an instance of disorderly conduct. Beckwith confirmed that the only offense the man was arrested in connection with is animal cruelty. She said the incident is still under investigation and she was unsure if there is the potential for other charges.