An affidavit in the murder case of Davontay Lamar Dashield, 31, made available Friday alleges he returned to the scene of the crime and visited the hospital where the victim was transported.
Dashield was charged with a murder warrant Monday in the shooting death of 43-year-old Cory Dante Johnson on Jan. 11. At about 10:18 p.m. that night, police were dispatched to an apartment complex at 1003 Eagle Drive for a shots-heard call.
Police found Johnson’s apartment door open and heard him calling for help. He had multiple gunshot wounds and was conscious when police first contacted him, but was no longer responsive by the time EMTs arrived. He was transported to Medical City Denton and pronounced deceased at 11:57 p.m.
After hearing gunshots, witnesses allegedly saw a male running throughout the apartment complex wearing a hooded shirt or sweater. One witness knew the name of a man who they said was staying with Johnson. That man was later identified as Dashield.
The affidavit alleges Dashield and another associate of Johnson went to the apartment complex twice the night of the shooting. An associate picked Dashield up from his residence at 8:53 p.m. and they drove to multiple locations. Police spokesperson Amy Cunningham said the driver has been cooperating with the Denton Police Department’s investigation and provided them with an account of that night.
Dashield directed the driver to go to 1003 Eagle Drive, according to the affidavit. Dashield allegedly had the driver drop him off in the parking lot near Johnson’s apartment and told the driver to park down the road near 900 Fannin St. The driver waited for a short time before observing Dashield run back to the car with his hood over his head, which the affidavit states match the descriptions from other witnesses.
Directing the driver to take him to a friend’s house, Dashield allegedly took off his hoodie and shoes in the car. He was only wearing socks, shorts and a shirt when walking up to his friend’s house, according to the affidavit.
Dashield allegedly discarded his clothing at a gym and took a shower there shortly after the shooting. The report states detectives later obtained a still image of Dashield at the gym and a check-in report from 12:57 a.m. on Jan. 12. He had the hoodie on again when he entered the gym.
Dashield and a witness then went to Johnson’s residence. They saw emergency vehicles at scene and left the area, the affidavit states. But they came back to the apartment complex and the witness spoke with officers at about 1:35 a.m. as Dashield waited in the car. When the witness learned that Johnson had been transported to Medical City Denton, the pair drove to the hospital.
Detectives also spoke to another one of Johnson’s associates, who housed Dashield the morning after the shooting. He said that Dashield got to his residence around 2:50 a.m. He, along with other witnesses, alleged Dashield had a pistol of the same caliber as the spent casings that detectives found in Johnson’s apartment.
When police interviewed Dashield, the affidavit states his account was inconsistent with witness statements and digital and physical evidence. Dashield’s behavior “rapidly changed once confronted with the inconsistencies,” according to the report.
After Dashield’s arrest, police interviewed Dashield again. He asked police to contact a person who had his bag containing his prescribed medication. Police contacted the person, who brought a black trash bag to the police department.
They put the bag into evidence and applied for a search warrant to search inside the bag. The affidavit states Dashield does not have a permanent residence and everything he owns was contained in the trash bag. The firearm and clothing worn by Dashield had not yet been found.
Upon the search warrant’s return Friday, Cunningham said the firearm and clothing had still not been located. Additionally, some aspects of the offense are still under investigation.
