A 53-year-old man has been indicted on two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and three counts of aggravated sexual assault after Denton Police Department detectives used DNA evidence to link him to cold cases from the ‘90s.
Marcus Deshaun Johnson, a resident of Las Vegas, was arrested in connection with the offenses dating back to 1993 and 1997, according to a Tuesday press release.
On Oct. 21, 1993, a now-retired detective responded to Evers Park in the 2000 block of West Windsor Drive. A 15-year-old girl reported an unknown man sexually assaulted her while she was waiting for other members of her cross-country team.
Years later, on Sept. 17, 1997, the same detectives responded to the same park where a woman reported an unknown man sexually assaulted her while she was on a walk.
Through investigation and interviews with the woman and girl, the detective believed evidence indicated the cases were related. However, the release states that all suspect leads were exhausted with no conclusion.
In 1998, Texas Department of Public Safety crime lab reports indicated the DNA collected in both cases could have come from the same source. Since the DNA profile’s entry into the Combined DNA Index System in 1999, detectives have continuously searched for a match. There were no hits.
Detectives conducted a statewide DNA search in 2023. It determined there was a reasonable probability that the unknown suspect was related to a known offender in the criminal justice system. Detectives were able to identify Johnson as a person of interest.
Johnson had been arrested in 1993 on unrelated warrants in Denton. Additionally, the suspect description that the woman and the girl provided in their initial interviews was similar to Johnson’s appearance.
Detectives learned Johnson was living in Las Vegas and reached out to the Las Vegas Metro Police Department and the FBI. With their assistance, detectives obtained a DNA sample from Johnson.
This sample was taken to a lab for analysis, where, the release states, results indicated Johnson’s DNA profile could not be excluded as a contributor to the DNA samples collected in 1993 and 1997.
The Denton Police Department credited the indictment after nearly 30 years to the work of current and retired detectives, its partners, the cooperation of the two women and advances in science and technology.
Denton police said the indictment was also made possible by the Evidence Management Unit’s use of the National Sexual Assault Kit Initiative grant, which provides funds for police departments to investigate sexual assault cold cases. The Denton Police Department is one of five agencies in Texas to receive this grant.
