A 53-year-old man has been indicted on two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and three counts of aggravated sexual assault after Denton Police Department detectives used DNA evidence to link him to cold cases from the ‘90s.

Marcus Deshaun Johnson, a resident of Las Vegas, was arrested in connection with the offenses dating back to 1993 and 1997, according to a Tuesday press release.

