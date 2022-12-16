At the Denton County Courts Building on Dec. 9, a hearing was held to consider if the county sheriff and state hospital executives should be held in contempt after defying court orders to transport a jailed man to a mental health facility. But evidently, this man’s case is among thousands where inmates are not receiving the treatment they need.
In the Denton County Jail, Ronald Singer, a 37-year-old Carrollton man who is accused of killing his ex-wife on March 3, 2021, and harassing public servants later that year, has been waiting for transport to a hospital for mental health services. It has been months since the court deemed him incompetent to stand trial.
The court ruled Singer doesn’t have the mental faculties to understand the proceedings against him. Back in February, he was ordered by the 211th District Court to be sent to a state hospital in Wichita Falls or Vernon for treatment. As of the Dec. 9 hearing, that hadn’t happened.
The problem is not that the Denton County Sheriff’s Office, or anyone for that matter, wants to defy the court and deny Singer the mental health services he needs to possibly regain competency.
Rather, Singer’s case is part of a bigger issue — and that issue is impacting Denton County services for inmates.
Across Texas, mental health facilities — namely those under the Texas Health and Human Services Commission — that work to restore defendants’ competency so they can stand trial are understaffed, underfunded and at capacity.
There simply is no room for Singer, experts say. Not now and not anytime soon. And it could be many more years before solutions start to ease the overwhelmed system. As a result, thousands of defendants and inmates across Texas are stuck in jails without the care they need.
Hurdles from the start
Singer’s hearing earlier this month started off rocky. Some witnesses whom Judge Brody Shanklin had ordered to appear in court to testify didn’t show — Cecile Young, the executive commissioner of Texas Health and Human Services, and James Smith, who oversees the North Texas State Hospitals of the Commission.
“Aren’t court orders supposed to mean something?” asked Keith Hampton, one of Singer’s attorneys.
Hampton and Singer’s lead attorney, Sarah Roland, said the court had gone out of its way to accommodate the missing witnesses, saying it would allow them to video chat or call in if they could not physically appear.
The reason for the hearing was to determine whether Sheriff Tracy Murphree or the state and its hospitals could be held in contempt of court for defying Shanklin’s two orders to transport Singer to one of the hospitals.
Hampton has worked hundreds of cases in which a defendant was found incompetent but couldn’t be admitted to one of the state hospitals because they were at capacity. In every other case, he said, he was able to push the hospitals to make room for his clients.
In over 15 years, he’s never had to get past that second order, Hampton said. The state has never continued to defy a court order by not making room.
The commission’s testimony
Despite the court ordering Young and Smith to testify, Assistant Attorney General Will Wassdorf said Associate Commissioner Kristy Carr would testify in their place. She serves under Young and acts as a supervisor to Smith.
During her testimony, Carr said more than 2,500 Texans and growing have been found incompetent to stand trial but are still awaiting transfer from jail to a state hospital. The people ordered to be in the state hospital are placed on a waiting list on a first-come, first-served basis (except for in extraneous circumstances).
Singer, as of Dec. 9, was 476th on the waitlist. A person’s admission can be expedited if the state hospital determines a person has an increased need for treatment before the people ahead of them. It was determined Singer did not qualify to be expedited.
There are 302 maximum-security beds, but Carr said they have only enough staff to make 140 beds available to patients. Carr said it wouldn’t surprise her if some defendants spend two years on the waitlist.
“We know we need to expand capacity just by the sheer numbers of our mental health needs in Texas,” Carr said. Mental health resources in Texas are generally underfunded, she said.
The commission is seeking additional funding from the state Legislature during the upcoming legislative session. Carr said the commission is making concerted efforts to recruit and retain more staff.
It is also building a new hospital in Dallas, slated for completion in 2025. But that hospital would add only 200 beds, which would provide for just a small portion of the 2,500-person-long waitlist, which continues to grow.
Singer’s attorneys asked Carr questions about what would happen if the Denton County Sheriff’s Office, in compliance with the court’s order, brought Singer to the hospital before he was up next on the waitlist.
Carr said transporting an inmate is not only potentially dangerous to law enforcement officers and the public but also dangerous and distressing to the inmate. It would set a bad precedent for law enforcement across the state to bypass the commission’s mechanisms for admission by turning up and expecting the hospital to admit someone on the waitlist.
It would also take a bed away from someone who has likely been waiting longer, she said.
Carr said it was not likely Singer would be admitted under those circumstances. There would be no point in making the drive to Vernon or Wichita Falls, she said.
Even though it is court-ordered for him to be accepted, Hampton asked if Singer still would not be. They would not be able to serve him, Carr said. Hampton said that did not answer his question. Carr said if a judge demands that a hospital force Singer to bump everyone else on the list down, the commission would comply to the best of its ability.
Hampton asked if the court order is secondary to the commission’s determination of whether it would be a good idea to admit Singer. Yes, Carr said.
Carr said she felt the commission is doing everything it can to address the statewide problem.
The sheriff’s testimony
Sheriff Tracy Murphree took the stand to testify that the Sheriff’s Office would never willingly defy a court’s order by not transporting Singer. He agreed that court orders are absolutely of the utmost importance.
Medical staff in the jail are employed by the county’s health department, rather than the jail itself. Murphree said they oversee Singer’s care and have been providing him with what treatment they can.
The jail is told what number an inmate is on a waitlist, and they honor that waitlist, the sheriff said.
“I believe we are at mercy of the state, who is at mercy of their situation,” Murphree said.
The jail has never attempted to physically transport Singer to the hospitals in Wichita Falls or Vernon.
Roland asked if the sheriff’s transport unit would just leave Singer there if the hospital would not admit him. He said they would never do that. Roland and Hampton said they believed the Sheriff’s Office should try to physically transport him so that it could show the court it attempted to comply with the order, leaving the commission as the sole party possibly in contempt of court.
For similar reasons Carr gave, Murphree said in his testimony it would be dangerous and unprofessional to transport an inmate whom the commission had not called for yet.
Murphree said he has had conversations with other sheriffs who are in the same predicament. They’re not sure what they can do beyond supporting the commission’s efforts to get more funding from the state.
Murphree said he is a big proponent of expanding mental health resources in the jail and has been trying to work with Matt Richardson, Denton County’s director of public health, to do so. But he was not aware of Richardson asking the Denton County Commissioners Court for more resources. Richardson was previously subpoenaed and testified.
With the conclusion of Murphree’s testimony, Roland said there were no additional witnesses since the other people ordered to appear didn’t show.
To remain unsolved
In closing arguments, Hampton said he didn’t disagree with the fact they’ve done nothing intentionally to defy court orders. But there is another form of contempt.
This crisis is bigger than some bureaucratic snafu about not building more beds, Hampton said. Rather, by not equipping the state with enough mental health resources, the other branches of Texas’ government are interfering with the judicial branch’s ability to perform its duties.
Hampton asked the judge to order the Sheriff’s Office to transport Singer and order the commission to accept him in order to light a fire underneath the systemic issue and move the state to address it with more haste.
Wassdorf argued that it was not possible for the court to hold the Sheriff’s Office or commission in contempt because their testimony proved their defiance was not voluntary.
Imagine the chaos if all 2,500 people on the waitlist were court-ordered to be admitted for treatment, Wassdorf said. He said it is simply impossible for the state to treat them all at this time. Wassdorf said the court did not meet to solve a systemic issue but rather to make a decision in regard to Singer’s specific case.
While Judge Shanklin said he is very passionate about this topic, he is not sure how much he can do to solve this problem. Shanklin said he could not find the parties in contempt since they were not willingly defying the order.
With contempt off the table for now, Hampton asked whether it was possible for the commission to reassess whether Singer could be expedited on the waitlist. Carr said they could contact any of the commission’s administrators to start that process again.
Additionally, on Wednesday, Singer’s attorneys filed to have the court redetermine if he is competent. It was the court’s understanding that Singer’s medication was working and being voluntarily administered.
Judge Shanklin ordered for the redetermination of Singer’s competency., saying he would be happy to sign that motion. If Singer is determined to be competent again, Shanklin said it wouldn’t solve all the problems in this scenario, but it would at least solve Singer’s case.
But until then, Singer will remain in the Denton County Jail.
