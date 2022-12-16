Denton County Courts Building
The Denton County Courts Building is shown on a cloudy afternoon. Inside, a hearing took place Dec. 9 to determine whether the Denton County Sheriff’s Office or executives from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission could be held in contempt for their disobedience to a court order.

 Brooke Colombo/DRC

At the Denton County Courts Building on Dec. 9, a hearing was held to consider if the county sheriff and state hospital executives should be held in contempt after defying court orders to transport a jailed man to a mental health facility. But evidently, this man’s case is among thousands where inmates are not receiving the treatment they need.

In the Denton County Jail, Ronald Singer, a 37-year-old Carrollton man who is accused of killing his ex-wife on March 3, 2021, and harassing public servants later that year, has been waiting for transport to a hospital for mental health services. It has been months since the court deemed him incompetent to stand trial.

