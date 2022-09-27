A man arrested by University of North Texas police last week was released from the Denton County Jail Monday after a video of his arrest garnered donations to meet his bond.
The Denton Bail Fund received enough donations to pay the man’s $2,500 bond to bail him directly from the jail, it announced on Twitter. The nonprofit told the Denton Record-Chronicle it paid his bail Monday and county records showed hours later he was released.
The man was arrested outside the UNT Union Building Wednesday. In the video, the man said he was a registered student but was not taking classes this semester. He was attending a job fair event, he said.
“At 12:06 p.m. UNT Police Department was called regarding a disturbance at an event inside the UNT Union,” a UNT Police Department statement said. “When officers arrived, organizers of the event indicated that there was an individual creating a disturbance. Officers talked to the individual and asked him to leave the event. The individual continued to create a disturbance and was arrested related to this. No force was used related to this arrest.”
A UNT spokesperson told the Record-Chronicle via email the man who was arrested was last enrolled in fall 2021 and had not taken courses this year. He was jailed on suspicion of criminal trespassing and disrupting a meeting, according to the spokesperson.
