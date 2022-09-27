unt police cruiser
A man arrested by University of North Texas police last week was released from the Denton County Jail Monday after a video of his arrest garnered donations to meet his bond.

The Denton Bail Fund received enough donations to pay the man’s $2,500 bond to bail him directly from the jail, it announced on Twitter. The nonprofit told the Denton Record-Chronicle it paid his bail Monday and county records showed hours later he was released.

