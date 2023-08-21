Denton County Courts Building
Denton County Courts Building

 Brooke Colombo/DRC file photo

A jury sentenced a Denton man to 55 years in prison Monday for the shooting death of a 24-year-old man on Fry Street in 2022.

The same jury convicted Anshawn Lamar Phiffer, 19, on Friday of murdering Curtis Malik Stevenson behind The Zebra’s Head, located at 113 Fry St.

