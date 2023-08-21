A jury sentenced a Denton man to 55 years in prison Monday for the shooting death of a 24-year-old man on Fry Street in 2022.
The same jury convicted Anshawn Lamar Phiffer, 19, on Friday of murdering Curtis Malik Stevenson behind The Zebra’s Head, located at 113 Fry St.
Phiffer will be eligible for parole after serving half of his sentence.
In his sentencing, the jury heard testimony that Phiffer, then 17 years old, sold marijuana, possessed several firearms, was associated with a now-convicted felon and possessed stolen property.
Before his arrest, Phiffer lived with his mother at an apartment in the 2100 block of Spencer Road.
Detectives conducted a search of their apartment after Phiffer’s arrest. Inside, they located various guns, gun parts, ammunition, drugs and drug paraphernalia.
Stored in the kitchen oven, detectives located two loaded Glock handguns and an AR-style semi-automatic rifle. They also located a bag that contained large amounts of marijuana in several zip-top plastic bags, THC vapes and firearm magazines.
When detectives searched Phiffer’s bedroom, they found miscellaneous gun parts, extended firearm magazines, ammunition of varying calibers, a marijuana bong and a small baggie containing a white crystalline substance. A forensic scientist testified the substance was 0.29 grams of methamphetamine.
Phiffer did not testify in his sentencing hearing. But his mother and friends did. His mother said that Phiffer was never difficult or aggressive and never had any issues at school. She said he now realizes the severity of his actions.
His mother testified she was in Atlanta in their home state, Georgia, when police searched the apartment. She said she was unaware of the guns and large amounts of marijuana in the apartment.
The state prosecutors presented videos obtained from Phiffer’s Instagram that depicted him singing to rap music, fanning out large quantities of cash and pointing firearms at the camera. The legal age to purchase a firearm in Texas is 21, with some exceptions.
Phiffer’s friends described him as a “big teddy bear” and an outgoing jokester. One friend said that while Phiffer was interested in being a rapper, that he “capped” in his rap — that is, exaggerating or lying about one’s experiences when rapping, the friend testified Monday. The raps do not reflect Phiffer’s actual life, the friend said. His friends testified they were not aware of Phiffer selling marijuana.
Testimony from local law enforcement personnel indicates that Phiffer was associated with 19-year-old Raymundo Alvarado, who was convicted of three counts of burglary of a habitation and two counts of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Law enforcement personnel testified that when they conducted a search on Phiffer’s vehicle after his arrest, they found two bars of silver and a rare coin that were reported stolen in one of Alvarado’s burglaries.
It was through investigating Alvarado’s burglaries in early 2022 that Denton detectives first became aware of Phiffer and were able to identify him in the security surveillance footage from Stevenson’s murder.
When law enforcement personnel were conducting surveillance on Alvarado on Jan. 3, 2022, they testified that Alvarado got into a vehicle later identified as Phiffer’s. They followed Phiffer in an unmarked vehicle to an apartment complex.
After Phiffer’s vehicle backed into a parking spot, law enforcement, most of whom were in marked uniforms, pulled up near it and attempted to make contact with the occupants. The vehicle took off at a high rate of speed, two males jumped out and the vehicle continued on.
Law enforcement apprehended the males, identifying Phiffer as the driver and Alvarado as another occupant. They were not able to stop Phiffer’s vehicle, but they later located it near Phiffer and his mother’s apartment.
Denton detectives then applied for a warrant for Phiffer’s arrest for the offense of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle. Detective Wade Laughlin, of the Denton Police Department, testified that Phiffer and his stepfather contacted him about the warrant.
Laughlin said Phiffer admitted to evading. Phiffer arranged to meet with Laughlin and surrender himself.
Defense attorney Derek Adame asked Monday that the jury consider what kind of man Phiffer could be when he is released or paroled. At 17, he didn’t understand what he and Curtis were losing, Adame said. He’ll understand one day, Adame said, but the jury shouldn’t let him be an old man with no life skills when he leaves prison.
State prosecutor Rachel Nichols said Phiffer is a danger to the community. When a defendant takes a life, Nichols argued the sentence should start at life in prison.
State prosecutor Michelle Lowery asked that the jury consider what a life is worth. There is no sentence that will bring Stevenson back, Lowery said. But she argued the jury has a responsibility to protect the community from Phiffer and give Stevenson’s family justice.
Stevenson’s mother, father and godmother testified to his character and their loss. His family said that his murder has forever left a hole in their lives.
The victim’s father said, “It’s a new normal no one should have to get used to.”
