The U.S. Department of Justice amended a laboratory testing fraud claim Thursday to include six Texas physicians — two of which are out of Corinth and Lewisville, according to a press release.
The physicians received thousands of dollars in kickbacks in return for their referrals of laboratory testing, according to a press release. The amended complaint alleges their claims improperly billed federal health care programs for medically unnecessary laboratory testing.
The complaint alleges laboratories True Health Diagnostics LLC and Boston Heart Diagnostics Corporation conspired with small Texas hospitals to pay physicians to induce referrals to the hospitals for laboratory testing.
The recruiters set up companies called management service organizations to disguise the payments as return investments, the release states.
The department amended the complaint to include — in addition to numerous previously named physicians in Texas, New York and Pennsylvania — the following Texas physicians:
Elizabeth Seymour, M.D., of Corinth, Texas, allegedly received over $280,000 in return for her referrals. Seymour also has an office in Denton.
Hong Davis, M.D., of Lewisville, Texas, allegedly received over $70,000 in return for her referrals.
Doyce Cartrett, Jr., M.D., of Silsbee, Texas, allegedly received over $320,000 in return for his referrals.
Emanuel Paul “E.P.” Descant, II, M.D., of Spring, Texas, allegedly received over $125,000 in return for his referrals.
Frederick Brown, M.D., of Missouri City, Texas, allegedly received over $190,000 in return for his referrals.
Heriberto Salinas, M.D., of Cleburne, Texas, allegedly received over $75,000 in return for his referrals.
The physicians are alleged to have violated the False Claims Act in reference to the Anti-Kickback Statute and the Stark Law.
The Anti-Kickback Statute prohibits offering, paying, soliciting or receiving remuneration to induce referrals of items or services covered by Medicare, Medicaid and other federally-funded programs.
The Stark Law forbids a hospital or laboratory from billing Medicare for certain services referred by physicians that have a financial relationship with the hospital or laboratory.
The U.S. has already recovered more than $31 million related to the conduct involving the laboratories and hospitals, including settlements with 29 physicians, two health care executives and a laboratory company.
