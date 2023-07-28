Denton County Courts Building
A jury found a Coppell man guilty of capital murder in the shooting death of his girlfriend and their unborn child in April 2021 in Denton.

Simeon Bonilla-Rubio, 24, was arrested on April 28, 2021, after he was involved in two vehicle crashes and fled the scene of the second one, leaving behind his 19-year-old girlfriend, Cassity Hinojosa, with gunshot wounds to the neck.

