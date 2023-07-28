A jury found a Coppell man guilty of capital murder in the shooting death of his girlfriend and their unborn child in April 2021 in Denton.
Simeon Bonilla-Rubio, 24, was arrested on April 28, 2021, after he was involved in two vehicle crashes and fled the scene of the second one, leaving behind his 19-year-old girlfriend, Cassity Hinojosa, with gunshot wounds to the neck.
His charges were later upgraded to capital murder after an autopsy revealed Hinojosa was about 9 weeks pregnant with the couple’s child.
Jurors delivered the verdict at 5 p.m., about two hours after they began deliberation. 158th District Judge Steve Burgess sentenced Bonilla-Rubio to life without parole, as is mandated by the Texas Legislature.
In their deliberation, jurors were able to consider lesser charges or that Bonilla-Rubio could have shot Hinojosa out of necessity.
The prosecution included Sarah Woods and Michael Graves. Bonilla-Rubio was represented by defense attorneys Derek Adame and Caroline Simone.
Adame and Simone argued that Bonilla-Rubio was in fear for his life when he shot his girlfriend and that her actions necessitated that he must shoot her, killing her and their unborn child. They argued the evidence presented could suggest Hinojosa shot at him first.
Woods and Graves argued that Bonilla-Rubio acted knowingly and intentionally to kill his girlfriend and their unborn child. His actions were unreasonable, as even if Hinojosa threatened or shot at him, he got the gun away from her and could have defused the situation, the defense said.
April 28, 2021
Throughout the trial, the jury heard testimony that indicated the shooting occurred inside a vehicle with Hinojosa in the driver’s seat and Bonilla-Rubio in the passenger seat. The vehicle was in motion at the time. Testimony suggests Hinojosa was driving approximately 70 mph before the vehicle crashed, colliding with another vehicle.
State testimony indicates Hinojosa died almost instantly after she was shot three times in the neck.
When the vehicle crashed, a witness at the scene testified they saw Bonilla-Rubio exit the vehicle, lean into the passenger front door, drag Hinojosa by her hair across the center console, get in the driver’s seat and flee the scene.
Bryan Huscke, a Denton traffic enforcement officer, testified that the vehicle, now driven by Bonilla-Rubio, was traveling on northbound Interstate 35E at 111 mph before it crashed into the center median near 1200 North I-35E.
After the crash, testimony suggests Bonilla-Rubio crawled over his girlfriend’s body and exited through the passenger front door. He then took off running through nearby woods toward Avenue A.
Additionally, Denton officers found a Glock 27 handgun, three bullets and three spent cartridges inside the vehicle. Outside the vehicle, they found one spent cartridge but no additional bullet. A firearms expert testified all four spent cartridges and three bullets matched the gun. The gun had no malfunctions, the expert testified.
Bonilla-Rubio reached the 600 block of West Eagle Drive. There, he encountered a woman who testified that Bonilla-Rubio was bloody and asked for help. Testimony indicates he told her he got into a fight with a friend and wanted to go home to Dallas.
The woman testified that she ordered him an Uber to a family member’s home. She gave Denton officers the location of Bonilla-Rubio’s destination. They alerted Dallas officers, who found Bonilla-Rubio at the destination and arrested him.
Defendant’s testimony
Bonilla-Rubio claims Hinojosa got upset with him because she claimed he was cheating on her. He said an argument occurred at the apartment where they lived, in the 3200 block of Fallmeadow Street.
She then decided to drive to get food from a Whataburger drive-thru, and Bonilla-Rubio decided to go with her. He said Hinojosa brought up the cheating allegations again after they were heading home.
He testified Hinojosa started to yell at him, and he was trying to calm her down. He testified Hinojosa reached in the center console for a gun, and he feared she was going to shoot him.
Bonilla-Rubio testified he then grabbed the gun away from Hinojosa, and shot her multiple times while the vehicle was in motion. He said he doesn’t remember how many times he shot her since it happened so fast.
His defense has previously suggested that the fourth spent cartridge found outside the vehicle could’ve been from a bullet shot by Hinojosa.
He testified he doesn’t remember going 111 mph and crashing his vehicle on his way to a hospital to get Hinojosa treatment. Bonilla-Rubio testified that he ran into the woods because he was scared, nervous and did not trust police if he stayed at the scene.
Defendant’s cross-examination
As Woods was cross-examining Bonilla-Rubio, he testified that there were many other ways he could have eliminated the threat of Hinojosa shooting him. He testified that he had already successfully taken the gun away from her.
Woods asked Bonilla-Rubio if he thought it was reasonable to shoot her when she no longer had a gun. He said he thought it was more reasonable to shoot her than other options, like putting it on the floor, beside him or in the glove box.
He testified that he didn’t have enough time in the moment to consider what else to do with the gun besides shoot it because everything happened so fast. He said he didn’t intend to kill her when he shot the gun and he believed he could save her.
Bonilla-Rubio testified that he did not get out of the vehicle to move Hinojosa’s body. He said that she fell out of the driver’s side door and he was attempting to move her back in the vehicle. He said the witness’s testimony about moving her body was not true.
When Woods asked if Bonilla-Rubio went from getting the “woman he loved” to the hospital after the first crash to then abandoning her after the second crash and fleeing to Dallas, he said that was correct.
Woods asked Bonilla-Rubio if he thought he had life-saving information about Hinojosa and the unborn baby’s condition that would be useful to paramedics at the scene. He said yes. But upon questioning, he testified that he ran from the scene without speaking to paramedics.
Bonilla-Rubio testified that he lied to the woman who ordered him an Uber about why he had injuries and wanted to go to Dallas and never mentioned Hinojosa or his injuries to her or the Uber driver.
When Dallas police located Bonilla-Rubio, he testified that told them he “didn’t do s--t” and made up the name of a man who he said was involved in the shooting instead of him. Bonilla-Rubio testified he never mentioned that Hinojosa pointed a gun at him to anyone until his testimony Friday morning.
He also testified that he initially told officers he didn’t know Hinojosa.
Once Woods passed the questioning back to Adame, Bonilla-Rubio further testified that he didn’t previously tell police that Hinojosa pointed the gun at him. He said this was because he doesn’t trust the police, but he does trust the jury.
Woods asked Bonilla-Rubio to approach the jury and pointed out a tattoo under his right eye that depicts a .40 caliber Glock and a teardrop. Woods’ questioning suggested this was symbolic of him murdering someone. However, Bonilla-Rubio said that it symbolized a loved one who has passed, his baby.
When asked if Bonilla-Rubio had a teardrop tattoo to signify the death of Hinojosa, whom he testified that he loved, he said no.
Thursday’s evidence
Testimony from the day before indicated a DNA analysis expert could not determine whether Hinojosa had handled the gun or not. But a crime scene reconstruction expert said she thought it was unlikely Hinojosa shot the gun.
Forensic analyst Allison Conway tested the DNA profiles of blood present on various items found at the scene. Conway said she could determine that the blood DNA on Bonilla-Rubio’s clothes was extremely likely to be Hinojosa’s.
But the evidence swabbed from the slide and grip of the handgun was inconclusive, Conway said. While DNA was present, Conway said it was not of sufficient quantity or quality for her to conclude whose DNA was on these areas of the gun. The swab from the trigger, Conway testified, did not have any detectable DNA on it.
Upon cross-examining by Adame, Conway said that from the samples she tested, she couldn’t tell whether Hinojosa, Bonilla-Rubio, both or neither had touched the gun.
However, Ashleigh Berg, senior forensic investigator at the Denton County Sheriff’s Office, testified she thought it was unlikely that Hinojosa fired the gun before she was shot based on where she was sitting and where the bullets traveled.
Berg has extensive training in blood-spatter analysis and crime-scene reconstruction. Denton police contacted Berg to assist in the investigation.
Based on the blood- spatter evidence found in the vehicle and on Bonilla-Rubio’s clothing, Berg testified that the shots would have come from the passenger seat toward the driver’s seat. She testified that Hinojosa was in the driver’s seat because the blood spatter was concentrated to the right of where the driver was sitting, from the driver’s perspective. The blood on Bonilla-Rubio’s clothing was concentrated on his left side, which would have been to the right of the driver.
Three bullets traveled at an upward angle, entering below Hinojosa’s right ear, through her body, and exiting on the left side of her head. One of the three bullets grazed the back of her right earlobe, which Berg testified indicates that Hinojosa’s head was turned to her left, away from the handgun.
Two of the bullets exited her body and then penetrated the vehicle’s driver’s side B-pillar, to the back left of the driver’s seat. One of the three bullets exited her body and landed elsewhere in the vehicle.
A fourth spent casing was found outside the vehicle, indicating that another round was fired at some point in the vehicle. But investigators did not find the bullet at the scene. Prosecutors argued that the fourth cartridge could’ve been fired at any time prior to this incident, and it was possible Bonilla-Rubio knocked it out of the vehicle as he fled.
Adame, however, asked Berg whether it was possible that the fourth casing could have been the result of Hinojosa shooting the gun toward Bonilla-Rubio before he shot her. Berg said while it was possible, she would be surprised if that were the case because there was no damage to the car in the direction Hinojosa would’ve had to shoot for that to be true.
Adame suggested that it was possible the passenger window was open and the bullet traveled outside of the vehicle. Berg said that was a possibility.
Graves asked whether the passenger front window was rolled up when Berg saw the vehicle. She said yes. Graves suggested that with the rainy weather on April 28, 2021, it wasn’t likely the windows were down.
Adame suggested it was possible the windows were down at the time of the shooting and then rolled up when Berg saw the vehicle.
Bonilla-Rubio’s alleged statements
Two witnesses testified about what Bonilla-Rubio said to them about the shooting after his arrest.
One of the witnesses was Denton police Officer Thomas Scott. After Bonilla-Rubio was arrested and booked into the Denton City Jail, which is a temporary holding facility, Scott was tasked with transporting him to the Denton County Jail.
Scott said that while he was transporting Bonilla-Rubio, the inmate asked why he was there. Scott read off Bonilla-Rubio’s booking paperwork to him. Then, Scott said Bonilla-Rubio asked if he “made television.”
During Adame’s cross-examination, he asked Scott whether Bonilla-Rubio could have asked that not because he wanted notoriety from the shooting, but because he was concerned other inmates would learn of what he did and make false accusations against him.
Scott said there were all kinds of things you could assume from Bonilla-Rubio’s statement.
Adame’s question about snitching was in reference to the testimony of another witness, David Bentlage, a man who met Bonilla-Rubio in the county jail.
Bentlage has been in and out of the Denton County Jail roughly 26 times since 2004. He has been charged with an array of offenses, mostly financial crimes and drug crimes, but Bentlage said he would not describe his crimes as violent. Along with state offenses, he is also facing a federal charge of conspiracy to possess with the intent to manufacture and distribute methamphetamine.
The two men were in the county jail at the same time, and their bunks were near one another. Bentlage said they would sometimes talk over the divider between their bunks. One time, Bentlage said Bonilla-Rubio asked if he ever saw someone’s head get popped. Bentlage said he responded no and asked Bonilla-Rubio what he meant. Bentlage alleges Bonilla-Rubio said prosecutors were “trying to pin two bodies” on him.
Bentlage said he saw Bonilla-Rubio’s bond paperwork and saw a $1 million bail, then later saw his indictment and noticed the capital murder charge, he said. Bentlage said this made him curious and he asked Bonilla-Rubio about the shooting.
Bentlage alleged Bonilla-Rubio told him he was “with this chick” and she “got pregnant.” He alleged Bonilla-Rubio said that she wanted to break up with him, and that he planned to confront her, steal the car and sell it, but that wasn’t how it played out.
Bentlage said Bonilla-Rubio told him that he shot her, moved her body and fled. Bentlage said they didn’t discuss it after that because they were moved to different areas two days later.
He described Bonilla-Rubio’s recount of the shooting as emotionless and straightforward.
Simone pointed out in cross-examination a couple of inconsistencies in Bentlage’s testimony. She said Bonilla-Rubio never had a $1 million bond; it was actually $500,000. She also said Bentlage told prosecutors during a pretrial meeting that Bonilla-Rubio said “blown off,” not “popped off” someone’s head.
Questioning his motives, Simone asked Bentlage if it was his idea to come forward with the information. He said yes. She asked if he told detectives he was in a “tough spot,” and he said yes.
She asked if he had ever committed crimes that deceived others, and Bentlage said he had.
If Bentlage plays a significant role in helping prosecute another defendant, he could have his federal sentence reduced, but it’s not guaranteed, he said.
Bentlage said this wasn’t his motivation to testify. Instead, he said that at the time of his conversations with Bonilla-Rubio, his son’s mother was pregnant with another baby. He said he was motivated to testify because he would be upset if the mother of his child was shot and killed.
Victim impactAfter the jury delivered the guilty verdict, Hinojosa’s cousin gave a victim impact statement on behalf of her family.
The victim’s cousin said that while she doesn’t accept what Bonilla-Rubio did, she gives him her full forgiveness. Bonilla-Rubio’s actions will not control her or family, she said. Her family will do their best to raise Hinojosa’s young daughter.
She addressed Bonilla-Rubio’s family in the courtroom and told his mother that this was probably not how she raised him to be, saying this was no one’s fault but his.
Hinojosa’s cousin asked Bonilla-Rubio to look her in the eyes. But when he didn’t, she said she was at peace regardless.
“You are now just a number in the system,” she told him. “That’s all you’ll ever be.”
