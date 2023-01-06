A former youth pastor of a Denton megachurch who was convicted of sex trafficking minors across state lines is set to be released early from federal prison next month and reside in Denton again.

Robert Shiflet was a youth pastor at Denton Bible Church who pleaded guilty in 2020 to two charges of transportation of a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity in connection with incidents dating back to the 1990s. He had been indicted on three charges of transportation of a minor and one of coercion.

