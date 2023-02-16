Nunzio Scicutella, 24, was charged with aggravated sexual assault Wednesday, months after a woman was found in critical condition. Police are seeking additional information from anyone who might have witnessed the incident.
On Nov. 8, Denton police were dispatched to the 2900 block of Lakewood Drive for a report of a woman who was violently sexually assaulted. A resident reported that they found the woman lying on the ground outdoors in the neighborhood.
The woman was in critical condition and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said Thursday that the victim is still in critical condition. Beckwith said it’s unclear at this time if Scicutella and the victim knew one another.
After “a lengthy and diligent investigation,” the report states that detectives were able to identify Scicutella as the aggravated sexual assault suspect. They learned he was already in the Denton County Jail on felony charges in connection with an unrelated incident.
Individuals with any information about the aggravated sexual assault can call Detective David Bearden at 940-349-7986.
A timeline of Scicutella’s alleged crimes
Court records indicate Scicutella is a convicted felon. He was convicted of burglary of a building for an incident on Feb. 20, 2022. He was sentenced for the felony crime on Oct. 27. Burglary of a building carries a maximum sentence of 180 days in jail.
By the time Scicutella was sentenced, he had already been in jail for 250 days. In Texas, defendants are often given back credit on their sentence for time served. So because court records indicate Scicutella had already served more than the maximum time for the felony while awaiting sentencing, he was released Nov. 2, five days after his sentencing.
Scicutella is allegedly responsible for another burglary of a building that took place in Denton on Nov. 5, three days after his release. But he wouldn’t be arrested for this offense until later.
Scicutella allegedly committed the aggravated sexual assault approximately six days after his release. However, he found himself jailed again for an offense that was reported in the Denton Record-Chronicle’s blotter. This arrest was unrelated to the aggravated sexual assault.
On Nov. 13, less than two weeks after his release, Scicutella was arrested by Denton police and charged with robbery and burglary of a building. He allegedly punched a store clerk, stole vape pens and was found in a nearby building “stoned out of his mind,” the report said.
At about 11:20 a.m. that day, Denton police were dispatched to the 1800 block of North Elm Street for an assault that was later determined to be a robbery. The clerk alleged that Scicutella, then unidentified, entered the vape store and hit him in the face. The clerk had visible injuries, according to the police report.
The clerk alleged that Scicutella wanted to buy cigarettes but didn’t provide any identification and left the store. He allegedly returned sometime later and went to the restroom for about an hour.
When he exited the restroom, he asked the clerk once again to purchase cigarettes. The employee again asked him for identification. Scicutella then allegedly punched the clerk with a closed fist multiple times.
Scicutella allegedly pushed over several display cases and walked out with one or two vape pens. The report states that surveillance footage captured the incident.
As police were still working on the robbery report, other officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of North Locust Street for an unconscious person call. The caller said a man, later determined to be Scicutella, was passed out and “stoned out of his mind.” The caller also wanted him removed from the building and criminally trespassed.
The report states there was a Delta-10 vape pen that matched one stolen from the vape shop within Scicutella’s reach. Police said he appeared intoxicated, and he allegedly admitted to using the pen.
He was placed under arrest and transported to the Denton City Jail. Police learned that he had an outstanding warrant for the aforementioned burglary of a building on Nov. 5. Along with that, he was charged with public intoxication and robbery.
Scicutella remains in the Denton County Jail as of Thursday afternoon. In Scicutella's online jail records, the public intoxication charge was no longer present Thursday. It's unclear why the charge was n0ot present, but Beckwith told the Record-Chronicle she would look into the matter.
Jail records indicate Scicutella's bond is set at $1 million for the aggravated sexual assault, $25,000 for the robbery and $10,000 for the burglary of a building charge.
