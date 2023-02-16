Denton police vehicle
Nunzio Scicutella, 24, was charged with aggravated sexual assault Wednesday, months after a woman was found in critical condition. Police are seeking additional information from anyone who might have witnessed the incident.

On Nov. 8, Denton police were dispatched to the 2900 block of Lakewood Drive for a report of a woman who was violently sexually assaulted. A resident reported that they found the woman lying on the ground outdoors in the neighborhood.

