Boca 31 fire

The Denton Fire Department responds to a kitchen fire at Boca 31 Tuesday night. Located at 207 South Bell Ave, the restaurant is almost directly across from the Central Fire Station.

 Courtesy photo/Denton Fire Department

A fire marshal estimated that a fire in the kitchen of Boca 31 caused at least $500,000 in damages Tuesday night, a battalion chief said.

