A Fire Marshal estimated that a fire in the kitchen of Boca 31 Tuesday night caused at least $500,000 in damages, a battalion chief said.

The Denton Fire Department was dispatched to Boca 31, located at 207 South Bell Ave, at 8:47 p.m. The first unit arrived on the scene at 8:48 p.m. since the Central Fire Station is located almost directly across the street from the restaurant.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags