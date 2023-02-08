A Fire Marshal estimated that a fire in the kitchen of Boca 31 Tuesday night caused at least $500,000 in damages, a battalion chief said.
The Denton Fire Department was dispatched to Boca 31, located at 207 South Bell Ave, at 8:47 p.m. The first unit arrived on the scene at 8:48 p.m. since the Central Fire Station is located almost directly across the street from the restaurant.
Investigators have not determined the exact origin of the fire, Battalion Chief David Boots said. But they did narrow it down to the kitchen.
While firefighters had the fire under control by 9:05 p.m., Boots called the fire catastrophic. He said the restaurant lost all of its kitchen, rendering the business inoperable.
Fire units cleared the scene by 10 p.m. but investigators were still working until 11:45 p.m.
Boots said he was not sure if the department was dispatched because an individual called about the fire or if a fire alarm went off. He did not know if anyone was at the restaurant around the time of the fire.
The fire occurred after the restaurant’s business hours, which its website states are from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.