Denyrion Keyshuan Skinner, left, turned himself in on a murder warrant in connection with the Feb. 14 shooting death of a pawn shop owner in Lewisville. His brother, Damonta Jerone Skinner, could still be at large.
One of the brothers wanted for murder in the February shooting death of a pawn shop owner turned himself in at the Lewisville Police Department on Tuesday afternoon.
Denyrion Keyshaun Skinner, 17, was charged with murder and is being held at the Denton County Jail.
At the time of posting, his booking information could not be accessed due to a Denton County server error. However, a press release regarding his arrest stated his bond was originally set at $250,000.
Matt Martucci, a Lewisville police spokesperson, confirmed that Denyrion's brother, Damonta Jerone Skinner, 19, is still at large. Martucci said Damonta Skinner is believed to be somewhere in the South Dallas area.
Police previously arrested JaTevon Marquise Johnson, 18, in connection with the murder.
The three are accused of an attempted armed robbery at Lewisville Pawn Shop, 962 S. Mill St., that led to the fatal shooting of the 54-year-old owner. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office identified the shooting victim as Daniel Will White of Flower Mound.
At about 9:30 a.m. Feb. 14, three male suspects dressed in black hoodies and jeans jumped out of a late-model red Ford Escape.
White was shot in the chest and the group fled the scene. White was transported to Medical City Lewisville, where he died shortly after arrival.
Lewisville police ask that anyone with information on the case call the department tip line at 972-219-8477.