Lewisville pawn shop suspects

Denyrion Keyshuan Skinner, left, turned himself in on a murder warrant in connection with the Feb. 14 shooting death of a pawn shop owner in Lewisville. His brother, Damonta Jerone Skinner, could still be at large.

One of the brothers wanted for murder in the February shooting death of a pawn shop owner turned himself in at the Lewisville Police Department on Tuesday afternoon.

Denyrion Keyshaun Skinner, 17, was charged with murder and is being held at the Denton County Jail.

