The jury trial for a former Denton Central Appraisal District employee charged with bribery once set for Monday is now rescheduled for Oct. 3.
Stephanie Colette Johnson, 56, is alleged to have partaken in a scheme with property owner Bahman Naderi, 61, to misclassify taxable property.
In 2018, the appraisal district found Johnson had given erroneous religious exemptions for several properties Naderi owned. A property can be given a religious exemption if it is owned by a qualified religious organization and is used for worship.
Johnson knowingly or intentionally solicited, accepted or agreed to accept a benefit as consideration concerning property taxes, her indictment states. Naderi’s indictment states he knowingly or intentionally offered or conferred or agreed to confer to accept a benefit.
One of Naderi’s properties at 1226 W. Oak St. racked up $85,727.88 in delinquent taxes and fees from 2012 to 2017.
Bribery is a second-degree felony and is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $10,000.
Johnson’s case is being tried in the 362nd Judicial District Court by Judge Bruce McFarling. A jury trial for Naderi, who is also charged with bribery, has not been set. His next court appearance is slated for June 30 in the same court.
