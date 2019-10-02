Roosevelt Smart, a member of the University of North Texas men's basketball team, was jailed Wednesday morning on a charge of driving while intoxicated, according to Denton jail records.
Smart was in the Denton City Jail as of 11:40 a.m. Wednesday. His bond was set at $1,500.
Smart was pulled over for a minor traffic violation early Wednesday morning, Denton police spokeswoman Khristen Jones said.
The officer observed signs of intoxication, including the strong odor of alcohol, and performed sobriety tests, according to Jones. The officer determined that Smart was intoxicated and transported him to Denton City Jail without incident, Jones said.
Smart was arrested just after 2 a.m., according to Denton jail records.
“We are aware of the incident involving Roosevelt Smart and are in the process of gathering information,” UNT coach Grant McCasland said in a statement. “Once all the facts are known, we will make appropriate decisions regarding discipline.
"We have high expectations on standards of conduct for our student-athletes, and take matters very seriously when a member of our program falls short of those standards.”
Smart is entering his senior season at UNT and is one of the Mean Green's top players. The guard averaged 10.7 points per game last season.
The Chicago native burst on to the scene at UNT as a sophomore in 2017-18, his first season with the Mean Green. Smart averaged a team high 19.5 points per game on his way to setting the program record for points in a season with 742.
Smart was named the MVP of the College Basketball Invitational at the end of the 2017-2018 season. He averaged 23 points in six games while leading UNT to the tournament championship.
UNT has begun practice in advance of its season opener at home against Oklahoma Christian on Nov. 5.
The Mean Green enter the season with high hopes after finishing 21-12 last year, their second straight campaign with at least 20 wins.
Smart was among six UNT players who averaged double figures last season. Three of those players are set to return, including sophomore guard Umoja Gibson.
Gibson averaged 12.6 points per game, while junior forward Zachary Simmons added 10.2.