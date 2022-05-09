The owner of Zera Coffee declined to press charges against a man who burglarized the coffee shop Sunday morning, according to a police report.
At about 6:25 a.m., police responded to a call from the owner, who said a man broke in and was leaving the shop in the 400 block of East McKinney Street. Police arrived at the shop and detained the man.
Despite extensive damage to the business — including a broken front door — the owner was adamant he did not want to press charges, according to the report.
A police spokesperson said it did not appear from the report that the owner knew the man. It appeared as though the man may have mental health issues, the spokesperson said, but he declined medical attention.
Police photographed the man, issued him a citation for criminal trespass warning and released him.
Other reports
4100 block of Mesa Drive — A 59-year-old man kicked officers as they searched him during an arrest after he punched someone in the face, according to a police report.
At about 2:03 p.m., police responded to a caller who said a man punched him in the face. Police found the suspect behind Dairy Queen. When they arrived, police recognized the man — likely from previous encounters, a police spokesperson said.
Police spoke to an employee who witnessed the incident and corroborated the caller’s account, according to the report. Police also observed redness on the caller’s face, the report states.
Police arrested the man, and as they were searching him, the man allegedly kicked an officer in the leg. The kick did not cause the officer pain, according to the report.
The man was charged with assault causing bodily injury and resisting arrest, search or transport. He was also served two warrants for public intoxication and one warrant for urinating or defecating in public.
600 block of Newton Street — A man arrested on a criminal trespass charge started dancing as police questioned him, according to a police report.
At about 2:43 p.m., police responded to a call about a man who was allegedly trespassing. The caller said there was a man on the property who they believed had previously been criminally trespassed from there.
Police arrived and made contact with the 24-year-old man. When police asked the man his name, he responded with only his last name and would not respond to any further questions, according to the report.
As officers attempted to question him, the man began dancing as if there was music playing, according to the report.
Police determined the man was previously trespassed from the property in February, according to the report. They arrested and charged him with criminal trespass.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 322 service and officer-initiated calls and made 13 arrests.