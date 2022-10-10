During a traffic stop Sunday, an officer asked if there were any firearms in the vehicle. One passenger reached to the floor and picked up a handgun, prompting the other passengers to start yelling, according to a police report. Other passengers claimed to have firearms in the vehicle, as well, including one who was ultimately charged with theft of a firearm.
At about 9:16 p.m., a Denton Police Department officer was patrolling on Spencer Road approaching South Woodrow Lane, then observed someone in a vehicle throw a can or bottle out a window on the driver’s side.
The officer initiated a traffic stop and spoke with with the driver. There were at least two passengers in the vehicle, but it’s unclear from the report exactly how many were there total, police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said. One of the passengers said they threw the bottle out of the window.
The report states the officer could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The vehicle’s occupants appeared nervous, shaking and not making eye contact with the officer, according to the report.
The officer asked if there were any firearms in the vehicle, and all occupants denied there were, the report states. As the officer was waiting for backup to arrive, the report states the driver said there actually was a firearm under the driver’s seat.
When asked if there were any additional firearms in the vehicle, a rear passenger began breathing heavily and reached down. He raised his hand, holding a black handgun by the grip, and everyone in the vehicle started screaming at him, according to the report.
The officer ordered everyone to put their hands up and again asked if there were any other firearms in the vehicle. The front passenger said they also had a firearm.
Once the backup unit arrived, police ordered each occupant out of the vehicle one by one. When the front passenger was removed from the vehicle, the report states police observed a firearm in his waistband, not in a holster. Police ran the gun’s serial number and determined it was stolen, according to the report.
During a search of the vehicle, police found several individual baggies of marijuana and oxycodone pills cut with acetaminophen, the report states.
The 21-year-old man alleged to have the stolen gun in his waistband was arrested and charged with theft of firearm, unlawful carrying a weapon and possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1, less than 1 gram. One of the passengers, a 22-year-old man, was also arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Other reports
1500 block of South Loop 288 — A 26-year-old man who said he was still intoxicated from using methamphetamine the day before was caught destroying merchandise Sunday inside Walmart, according to a police report.
At about 6:51 p.m., police were dispatched to Walmart for a call about a possible intoxicated person. The caller said a man inside the store appeared under the influence and was destroying merchandise.
When police arrived, they allegedly found the man actively destroying an item he was holding. The report does not specify what the items were, Beckwith confirmed.
The report states he appeared unbalanced and sporadically became agitated throughout his interaction with police. He allegedly denied destroying any merchandise. When asked if he was going to pay for the items, he said he wasn’t sure.
The man allegedly admitted he could still feel the effects of methamphetamine, which he said he used the day before.
Police determined the man already had been criminally trespassed from the location, and Walmart wanted to press charges, so he was placed under arrest. During a search, the report states police did find a bag of methamphetamine in his possession.
He was charged with public intoxication non-alcohol, criminal trespass and possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1. Beckwith said it was unclear from the report whether Walmart wanted to press charges for the damaged property as well.
200 block of South Mayhill Road — A man who was covered in blood said he was jumped by two men Sunday, according to a police report.
At about 3:31 a.m., police were dispatched to an assault call. When police arrived, they saw a man whose face and head were covered in blood, holding pressure on a wound. He said he would feel more comfortable speaking with police at the hospital.
He was transported to a local hospital. He said he got into a verbal argument with two men, who then jumped him. He said one of the men hit him in the head with a metal pipe.
Police are investigating possible suspects.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 294 service and officer-initiated calls and made 11 arrests.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.