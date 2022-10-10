Denton police vehicle
Buy Now
DRC file photo

During a traffic stop Sunday, an officer asked if there were any firearms in the vehicle. One passenger reached to the floor and picked up a handgun, prompting the other passengers to start yelling, according to a police report. Other passengers claimed to have firearms in the vehicle, as well, including one who was ultimately charged with theft of a firearm.

At about 9:16 p.m., a Denton Police Department officer was patrolling on Spencer Road approaching South Woodrow Lane, then observed someone in a vehicle throw a can or bottle out a window on the driver’s side.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

Tags

Recommended for you