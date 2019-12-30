Police blotters have a reputation for telling quirky or strange crime stories. Stuff that makes you say, “Huh?”
But as you’ll read here, the Denton Record-Chronicle’s most-read Blotter stories from 2019 are bad news stories: A lot of them are reports about traffic fatalities. And some Blotter items tell the initial breaking news story of an event that will be reported on later, in fuller stories.
We picked these stories as the “most read” based on the number of people who visited each story, not based on how many “clicks” the story received. Individual readers are referred to as “unique” visitors. It’s a good way of telling how many people went to a story. And from there, we in the Record-Chronicle newsroom can roughly answer the question, “How many people care about this?”
1. “Woman found dead near creek was stabbed, authorities say”
Readers paid close attention to the reporting on Jade M. Harris’ death. She was found dead near where Denton Creek meets FM2449 west of Ponder on Nov. 3. When this story confirming Harris had been found stabbed was published, readers cared, because they latched onto the story, making it the most-read Blotter story of 2019.
Her death was reported beyond the Blotter. The reaction from Harris’ family and updates in the Denton County Sheriff’s Office’s investigation made Page 1 of the print edition and were among the most popular stories on DentonRC.com in the days after they were published.
Two people have been charged in the 20-year-old’s death. Tanner Brock, 21, was arrested on Nov. 8 and charged with murder. Brock is an ex-boyfriend of Harris’, her family said. Investigators said Kyrstin Danea Ross, 27, was later arrested and charged with murder. Authorities said Ross stabbed Harris multiple times.
2. “Denton ISD teacher accused of inappropriately touching student”
This story is ongoing, according to Denton police spokespeople.
In the first full week of classes in August, a student at Calhoun Middle School claimed a teacher inappropriately touched them on Aug. 21, according to Denton police reports. In what was filed as an assault-by-contact case, Denton police spokeswoman Khristen Jones said Monday that investigators were waiting on lab test results before forwarding the case to the Denton County District Attorney’s Office.
3. “Motorcyclist killed near Mayhill Road; Warriner’s bond set”
Two big stories are involved in this headline. Traffic fatalities are always news; it’s a big deal when someone dies on the same roads we in the community travel. The other element was the case of Isaac Warriner.
In the crash, on May 17, the driver of a Harley-Davidson ran off the Interstate 35E service road, striking a utility pole in front of Medical City Denton.
Warriner is the 22-year-old man accused of beheading his mother, Sarah Warriner, on May 5 inside their Denton apartment. The news in this Blotter post was about Warriner being moved from the Denton City Jail to the Denton County Jail. At the time of this post, Isaac Warriner’s moves caught reader attention as his alleged crime had occurred less than two weeks prior. He remains in county lockup and is expected to stand trial in June.
4. “Denton police take 38 pounds of meth after Saturday stop”
After two out-of-towners were arrested on July 13, Denton police stripped down a vehicle and found 37 pounds of methamphetamine inside of it, police said in a news release.
Here’s a memorable line from the story: “Police usually measure confiscated meth in grams.”
Officers found a wrecked vehicle on I-35E near Bonnie Brae Street and located a man “who appeared to be in distress.” He was later identified as Jose Garcia. Police said Garcia “advanced on” a sergeant with a knife; the sergeant used a stun gun to subdue him. At the nearby Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton, officers arrested Jose Barazza.
Police said they found about 1 pound of meth near the vehicle. After searching the vehicle back at the police station, authorities totaled about 38 pounds.
5. “DoorDash drivers fails to deliver food, threatens customer for complaining”
That’s some headline. It really speaks for itself, but readers jumped in, making it one of the most-read Blotter posts all year.
Denton police said a 39-year-old man reported being threatened by a DoorDash delivery driver one Saturday in April when the customer called two hours into the delivery asking where was his food.
Here’s a quote from Jones, the police department spokeswoman, regarding the incident: “The delivery person stated that he would ‘shoot up’ the complainant’s residence if he did not stop causing problems. The complainant canceled the order and called the police.”
6. “Man struck and killed by train near I-35E”
Another story that nobody wants to read but so many people do.
When Denton police said a man was struck and killed by a passing Union Pacific Railroad train on Jan. 23, people in and around town later learned it was 26-year-old Joshua Gulley, a student at the University of North Texas. Police said he was walking along the tracks when he was struck.
7. “Man bit off part of Denton police sergeant’s ear, police say”
Denton patrol Sgt. Michael Rose went through it this year.
On the night of Feb. 9, at the bottom of a pile of officers wrestling with a 45-year-old DWI suspect, Rose felt heavy pressure on his right ear. The suspect, Christopher Rogers, allegedly latched down on it with his teeth and wouldn’t let go. The police eventually made the arrest, and Rose was sent to a Denton hospital.
After weeks recovering and a skin graft operation, Rose returned to work in April.
“Injuries happen all the time,” Rose said later. “You hate to say it, but it’s the nature of the beast.”
8. “Van Dyke turns himself in to authorities”
The saga of Jason Van Dyke, the embattled Denton County lawyer who was formerly affiliated with the hate group Proud Boys, was documented in Record-Chronicle stories from Page 1 to the Blotter.
This Blotter post was about Van Dyke turning himself in at the Denton County Jail on Jan. 8. His bond was revoked after he allegedly made threats of violence against Tom Retzlaff, an Arizona man whom Van Dyke has sued and battled with for years.
9. “One dead in Aubrey truck crash”
Another traffic death, this time in Aubrey.
On May 9, Christopher Sandlin, 45, of Commerce was killed after his pickup crashed with a rock hauler in the 1900 block of FM428, Aubrey police said. The driver of the rock hauler was treated for their injuries and released from a hospital, police said.
10. “Woman dead following early-morning crash”
Monica Mendez, 28, of Denton was killed in a vehicle crash on July 28, Denton police said. Denton police said the 2004 Nissan Z she was driving flipped in the southbound lanes of I-35E just north of its intersection with U.S. Highway 380.