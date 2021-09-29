Two women stole at least 20 candles from Bath & Body Works on West University Drive on Tuesday, according to a police report.
Around 6:28 p.m., the Denton Police Department went to the shop at 2640 W. University Drive after staffers reported the theft. An employee told police that sometime between 3:30 and 3:46 p.m., two women entered the store and stole between 20 and 30 candles.
The report says the total value of the candles is between $500 and $700. The two women left the store and drove away.
Officers are working to get surveillance footage from the store of the incident.
The report didn’t specify if the candles stolen were three-wick, single-wick or a combination of the two kinds of candles, or if the candles were the seasonal autumn and Halloween scents.
A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Other reports
700 block of Newton Street — Police are investigating an assault in which one student sprayed another with pepper spray at Rivera Elementary School on Monday, according to a police report.
The victim’s mother reported the incident to police Tuesday. She told police around 3:15 p.m. Monday, school staff told her that a student sprayed her son in the face with Mace.
The report says this caused her 11-year-old son pain. According to the report, a 10-year-old student asked the victim if he could spray the pepper spray on his arms and when the victim said no, the other boy sprayed it in his face.
An investigation is ongoing.
1000 block of Shady Oaks Drive — A woman who tried to transfer the title of a truck she bought for $11,000 was told the title she had was fraudulent, according to a police report.
An employee at Denton Lawn Sprinkler Inc. reported Tuesday that an ex-employee sold one of their vehicles without permission. They reported that a title transfer company reached out to Denton Lawn Sprinkler to let them know a client was trying to transfer a title to their name, but the title was fraudulent.
The buyer told police she paid $11,000 for the truck. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
600 block of Mimosa Drive — A woman’s Lexus and both sets of her keys were missing Tuesday morning, according to a police report.
She told police she last saw her car in her driveway around 5:15 a.m. Tuesday. The report says she noticed it was missing right before she called 911 around 7:57 a.m.
According to the report, no one had permission to take her car and both of her key sets were gone as well. She told police she didn’t know who could’ve taken her car. She reported that she didn’t know if she misplaced her keys or if someone took them.
A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 366 service and officer-initiated calls and made four arrests.
From Tuesday to Wednesday, 29 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.