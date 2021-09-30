A woman woke up at her apartment Wednesday morning to find her ex-boyfriend locked inside her bathroom with her phone, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department is still investigating a reported assault and criminal mischief at The Arch Denton Student Apartments, 701 Fort Worth Drive. The ex-girlfriend’s roommate called 911 around 7:59 a.m. to report her roommate’s ex-boyfriend tried to force his way into the women’s apartment and tried to run over his former girlfriend with his car.
A woman told police she woke up and realized her ex came over and was locked inside her bathroom, using her phone to message someone. The report says she told him to leave at one point and was pushing him toward the exit, then added he pushed her back and said he wasn’t leaving.
She reported that he started to threaten her and her roommate. Both women were able to push him outside the apartment and lock the door, according to the report. They told police he then started banging and kicking on the door, causing damage to the door handle and a window screen.
They reported he eventually left and they ran outside to get his license plate information. According to the report, one woman said she thought he was going to run over his ex-girlfriend.
Police found a vehicle matching the description and spoke with the man. He told officers he only put his hands on his ex to keep her at bay because she was swinging on him. The report says he had fresh scratch marks on his neck.
He also told police he only got aggressive when he started knocking on the door because he didn’t want to leave without his laptop, which was still in the apartment. He reported that they threw his laptop out to him, damaging it.
He was issued a criminal trespass notice from the women’s home and the assault is still under investigation.
Other reports
5100 block of East McKinney Street — A Ryan High School teacher said a student pushed her and caused her to hit her back on a door frame Wednesday morning, according to a police report.
Officers are investigating the incident involving a 16-year-old student. School staff told police the student was “being belligerent” with his teacher, but the report didn’t specify what happened.
The teacher involved told police that the student used his body to push her as he was exiting a room, causing her to twist her back and fall into a door frame. She reported this caused her pain.
An investigation is ongoing.
200 block of South Locust Street — Police spoke with a man Wednesday who appeared to have littered and discovered he had four cards that didn’t belong to him, according to a police report.
Police around 10 a.m. Wednesday spoke with a 44-year-old man who they knew had a history of using narcotics after he appeared to have littered on the ground. He was allegedly making furtive movement toward his pockets and grew increasingly nervous after officers asked him if he had drug paraphernalia.
Police detained him because they were concerned he would run away, according to the report. The man allegedly pulled a phone out of his pocket that had residue from crystal methamphetamine. After being handcuffed and searched, police found three debit cards and an ID that weren’t issued to him.
He alleged he found them on the ground and was planning on returning them to the owners. He was arrested and charged with fraudulent possession of identifying information, less than five items.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 377 service and officer-initiated calls and made 11 arrests.
From Wednesday to Thursday, 45 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.