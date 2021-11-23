A woman who ran from a crash scene Monday evening allegedly drove while intoxicated with her two young children in the car, according to a police report.
Officers with the Denton Police Department were near South Bell Avenue and Robertson Street on their way to another call when they saw two vehicles that appeared to have hit each other.
The report says they went to check on the crash between a blue Dodge Ram and gold Chevrolet, and learned from one of the Ram passengers that the Chevy driver ran off. Officers ran after her, but they lost sight of her.
They returned to the crash scene and learned the 22-year-old driver of the Ram had warrants out for his arrest, so police booked him into the city jail with those warrants.
Police found the 27-year-old woman who ran off and determined she was intoxicated. Because she had children in the car with her, the charge was enhanced to driving while intoxicated with a child under 15.
Other reports
2400 block of East McKinney Street — A man kicked down a door, striking one of his ex-girlfriends with it in the process, after one of the women told him to leave Monday morning, according to a police report.
Police are investigating the incident as a domestic disturbance and burglary of a habitation. According to the report, the three people involved were in a relationship last year, met up on Monday and had a disagreement about their previous relationship.
At one point, one of the women asked him to leave the apartment and they told police he then kicked the door three times. The report says the two women were leaning against the door to keep him from getting inside, and the door hit one of them on the lip when it swung open.
Officers saw that her lip was swollen and her eyes were watering. An investigation is ongoing.
600 block of East Hickory Street — A caller told police that someone in Denton is trying to sell fake IDs, passports and COVID-19 vaccination cards, according to a police report.
Denton police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said officers are investigating whether the reported tampering with a government record happened in Denton. According to the report, social media and other mobile applications were involved, but it’s unclear if transactions were happening through the apps or if communication happened through the apps.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 325 service and officer-initiated calls and made 11 arrests.
From Monday to Tuesday, 26 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.