A woman told police her daughter grabbed her arms and was aggressive toward her Wednesday afternoon, according to a police report.
The suspect, a 50-year-old woman, was accused of assaulting her mother and had hydrocodone when police searched her at the Denton City Jail Wednesday afternoon, according to the report.
The Denton Police Department was dispatched to an injured person call in the 300 block of Fallmeadow Court. The report says the Fire Department was already on the scene and first responders determined no one was injured.
Officers spoke with the women involved in the 911 call, and one reported her daughter was forceful and aggressive toward her. According to the report, the suspect allegedly grabbed her mother’s arms and balled up her fists as if she was going to punch her mother. The older woman held up her arms to stop any impact.
Her daughter was arrested and charged with assault against an elderly or disabled person. The report didn’t state the mother’s age, although the Texas Penal Code defines an elderly person as someone who is at least 65 years old.
At the jail during booking, police found 24 tablets of hydrocodone with the woman’s belongings. She admitted the pills, which weighed 11 grams without packaging, weren’t prescribed to her, according to the report.
She was also charged with possession of a controlled substance in Penalty Group 1/1B between 4 and 200 grams.
Other reports
800 block of Hercules Lane — While a woman was showering Wednesday morning, someone walked into her home and took a phone, according to a police report.
Officers were dispatched to a burglary call around 10:02 a.m. after the woman’s husband called 911. He said his wife, who was home alone, was showering when an unknown person entered their home and stole a phone. The report says she was able to contact her husband about the stolen phone by contacting him through social media, but the report didn’t explicitly say if the stolen phone was hers.
An investigation is ongoing.
1900 block of Brinker Road — A disagreement between acquaintances at Home Depot’s parking lot turned physical Wednesday morning, according to a police report.
A man called 911 to report an assault. Police were dispatched around 10:38 a.m. and spoke with the caller, who said his acquaintance grabbed him by the throat and threatened to beat him up following a disagreement.
The report says officers are checking to see if any surveillance footage shows the reported assault. An investigation is ongoing.
Other reports
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 328 service and officer-initiated calls and made three arrests.
From Wednesday to Thursday, 30 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.