Besides a broken window, a caller’s car remained otherwise untampered with Sunday morning, according to a police report.
A woman told police around 4:41 p.m. Sunday someone broke the right rear passenger window of her car. She reported the damage would’ve happened sometime between 7 p.m. Saturday and 7:15 a.m. Sunday.
The car is a rental and the caller was in town visiting family from out of state. The report says she had the car parked at the Woodhill Apartments in the 1400 block of Teasley Lane.
The damage reported was between $100 and $750. An investigation is ongoing.
Other reports
1600 block of South Loop 288 — A 57-year-old man allegedly filled bags with groceries and laundry items at Kroger on Sunday and tried to leave without paying, according to a police report.
A loss prevention employee stopped the man from leaving Sunday morning and called for police around 11:30 a.m. The employee alleged the man placed store merchandise into reusable bags and went to the exit without making an attempt to pay for the items.
The report says the assortment of frozen food, meat, tote bags and laundry items came out to a total of $306.76 before taxes. While talking to police, the suspect allegedly gave them a fake name and birthday, which they learned were fake after taking him to a hospital.
He was taken to a hospital for medical issues. The charge he was arrested for, theft of property between $100 and $750, was enhanced at the city jail when they learned he had three convictions for theft between 2016 and 2019. His final charges Sunday were failure to identify giving false or fictitious information and theft of property under $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.
1800 block of Teasley Lane — A man who pulled a gun on two people Sunday afternoon was gone by the time police arrived to the scene, according to a police report.
A 911 caller reported a person with a gun around 3:37 p.m. Sunday. He told officers an acquaintance pulled a gun on him and a woman in a parking lot. The report didn’t say what led to the gun being drawn.
An investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 347 service and officer-initiated calls and made 18 arrests.
From Sunday to Monday, 11 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.
ZAIRA PEREZ can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @zairalperez.