A woman wants to pursue charges against a woman she knows after she was pepper-sprayed Wednesday afternoon outside a store on East McKinney Street, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department is investigating the assault that happened while the caller was running errands.
She called 911 and said she was running errands when she noticed a woman she knew walk into the store next door. She reported the two don’t have a pleasant history, so she started to leave the area.
The report says the other woman then came up to the caller and tried to provoke her. The caller told police the other woman then pepper-sprayed her and a physical fight ensued.
She told officers she wants to press charges.
1000 block of Fulton Street — Some adults were trespassed from Denton High School Wednesday afternoon after a large fight broke out among students, according to officials.
No one was arrested, no one was injured and police didn’t use any force when they were called out to a fight, a spokesperson for the Police Department said. Some adults that got involved and weren’t students were given criminal trespass notices.
Principal Joel Hays in an email to parents said a group of students started a fight near the bus lane at the campus, causing a disruption that triggered police presence. Non-students got involved in the fight and were removed from the campus.
In the email, Hays said they’re investigating the fight and will be contacting several parents about their students who “are facing very severe consequences.”
3200 block of South Interstate 35E — A 911 caller who accused an 18-wheeler driver of pointing a gun at him decided not to press charges, according to a police report.
Officers were able to speak with the driver, who agreed to speak after being read the Miranda warning. The report says he admitted to having guns in the semi-trailer, showed them to officers and one was a revolver as the caller had described.
The caller decided he didn’t want to pursue charges, and police explained the severity of the situation to the driver before releasing them both. No one was arrested and the incident isn’t being investigated further.
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 352 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.
From Wednesday to Thursday, 20 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.
