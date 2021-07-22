A woman took $3,000 from The Bearded Monk and spent at least another $1,000 using the owner’s card after stealing from his backpack Wednesday afternoon, according to a police report.
The owner of the bar at 122 E. McKinney St. told the Denton Police Department someone entered the business and stole from his backpack. The report says he left his backpack on a barstool while he was in the office and then began to look for it.
According to the report, a woman entered the bar around 12:15 p.m. and was in their restroom. Upon walking out, she yelled out, “Thanks.” Another bar patron told the owner they found his backpack in the restroom.
The backpack had been rummaged through. The report says a bank deposit bag with $3,000 inside was missing as well as several of the owner’s cards.
His bank notified him of charges at Target and Walmart. The woman made two purchases at Target — one for $744.84 and the second for $424 — for various makeup items and gift cards. Information from the Walmart purchase wasn’t yet available.
A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Other reports
1500 block of Meadow Street — 911 callers said they heard gunshots around 11:40 p.m. Tuesday at CastleRock at Denton followed by people fleeing the area, according to a police report.
Officers are investigating the shots heard call as a discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities. When they arrived, they found a single shell casing in the courtyard area.
People in the area who heard the gunshots told police there was a party going on that dispersed upon officers’ arrival. No one was arrested and an investigation is ongoing.
3900 block of Stuart Road — A man who allegedly threatened to drive his truck into his estranged wife’s home was arrested on charges including terroristic threat Wednesday morning, according to a police report.
Police responded to the domestic disturbance around 7:29 a.m. after the wife’s mother called 911. After speaking with the wife, officers learned she found her estranged husband asleep inside his car, parked at a gas station, with their young child. She took the child with her.
The suspect allegedly started threatening her through calls and text messages after he woke up and saw their child was gone. She reported being fearful that he actually would drive his car into the home and kill them.
Dispatchers told police they could hear in the background of the 911 call the suspect revving his truck and threatening to kill everyone in the home. He was arrested and charged with abandoning or endangering a child and terroristic threat of a family or household.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 386 service and officer-initiated calls and made 14 arrests.
From Wednesday to Thursday, 38 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.