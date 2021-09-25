A 19-year-old woman was arrested Friday afternoon after she allegedly assaulted her roommate during an argument about flies getting into their apartment, throwing a fly swatter at her and causing multiple cuts and bruises, according to a police report.
Police arrived at an apartment complex in the 200 block of Precision Drive at about 12:01 p.m., after the woman’s roommate reported the assault. Officers spoke to both of them and determined the two had gotten into an argument regarding a door being open and flies getting in. The woman then allegedly threw a fly swatter at her roommate and pushed her. Her roommate pushed her back, after which she began to hit her roommate with a closed fist, the report states.
The woman allegedly told someone over the phone that she was “beating up” her roommate. While the report states she had minor injuries, her roommate had several injuries, with officers observing multiple cuts on her face, bruising around her eyes and a bloody nose. They also observed blood on her clothing. The woman was arrested on a charge of assault causes bodily injury to family member.
Other reports
2700 block of West University Drive — A 24-year-old man was arrested Friday morning after he allegedly assaulted an asset protection employee at Walmart and stole over $400 worth of merchandise, according to a police report.
An employee called police at about 9:55 a.m., reporting that the man had taken multiple DVDs and a charger. As he was about to leave, an asset protection employee confronted him. He asked if the employee wanted to fight, the report states, before taking off running with the merchandise in his backpack. Officers arrived and found him nearby, with him allegedly admitting to stealing from the store and adding he should have ran from the officers.
The man was already trespassed from the Walmart, the report states, and used the palm of his hand to push one of the employees in the face as he was confronted. He was arrested on charges of criminal trespass and robbery.
100 block of South Elm Street — A 19-year-old woman was arrested Friday morning after officers found her showing signs of intoxication while traveling north on a southbound street, according to a police report.
Officers were patrolling the area at about 12:23 a.m. when they observed a vehicle traveling the wrong way on the one-way street, the report states. The vehicle was pulled over and officers observed the driver had glossy eyes. She allegedly told officers she was heading home to Argyle, though she was traveling in the opposite direction.
The woman admitted to drinking two margaritas, the report states. After officers conducted sobriety tests and found more signs of intoxication, she was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 487 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.
From Friday to Saturday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 33 people into the Denton County Jail.