Blotter
DRC

A 67-year-old woman allegedly wrapped her hands around a nurse's neck at a hospital Sunday morning after she arrived with chest pain and refused to get into a wheelchair, telling officers she "only strangled that girl because nobody would listen to me," according to a Denton Police Department report.

The report states that at about 9:23 a.m. Sunday, a Denton County Sheriff's Office deputy requested that Denton officers respond to a disturbance at a hospital in the 3000 block of Interstate 35. A vehicle had pulled up near the emergency room entrance with a 67-year-old woman in the passenger seat experiencing chest pain.

Tags

Recommended for you