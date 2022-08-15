A 67-year-old woman allegedly wrapped her hands around a nurse's neck at a hospital Sunday morning after she arrived with chest pain and refused to get into a wheelchair, telling officers she "only strangled that girl because nobody would listen to me," according to a Denton Police Department report.
The report states that at about 9:23 a.m. Sunday, a Denton County Sheriff's Office deputy requested that Denton officers respond to a disturbance at a hospital in the 3000 block of Interstate 35. A vehicle had pulled up near the emergency room entrance with a 67-year-old woman in the passenger seat experiencing chest pain.
According to the report, a nurse brought a wheelchair, but the woman allegedly refused to get in. She requested a gurney instead, but the nurse explained a gurney wasn't an option and that someone could help her get into the wheelchair.
At that point, the woman sat up and allegedly wrapped both of her hands around the nurse's neck and squeezed it. A nearby staff member grabbed her arms and removed them from the nurse's neck. The nurse felt pain, but the report doesn't note any injuries.
Police noted the woman made multiple unsolicited statements related to the alleged assault, saying she was sorry, apologizing and stating she would go to jail peacefully.
Police charged the woman with assault of emergency medical service personnel providing service, but it isn't clear from the report if she was arrested Sunday. The woman was admitted to the hospital for treatment, and officers applied for an at-large arrest warrant. Denton Police Department spokesperson Allison Beckwith said the woman wouldn't necessarily be arrested as soon as she was medically cleared.
Other reports
3000 block of Solana Circle — A 29-year-old man was arrested Sunday morning on a charge of sexual assault of a child after he allegedly admitted to performing sexual acts on a 16-year-old girl in a vehicle, according to a police report.
At about 12:22 a.m., the father of the girl called police, telling them he had located his daughter in a vehicle with the man. Officers arrived and spoke with everyone involved, hearing matching stories from the man and girl, according to the report.
The report states the man admitted to knowing the girl was a juvenile and admitted to performing a sex act on her. He was arrested on a charge of sexual assault of a child. The report states the man knew the girl "for a short period of time" but doesn't describe their relationship.
3500 block of Quail Creek Drive — A 19-year-old man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly hit his mother during an argument over a phone and proceeded to run from officers, according to a police report.
At about noon, a third-party caller reported the man was assaulting his mother. Officers arrived and found the man, who allegedly fled on foot when they made eye contact with him, running through the courtyard of his apartment complex and out of view.
A citizen directed officers in the way the man ran, according to the report, and they eventually found him walking on Stockbridge Road. He again fled before officers caught and detained him. Before police had the chance to talk to him, he allegedly stated that he did not hit his mother.
Police spoke with the man's mother, who said her son became angry because she wouldn't let him keep her phone. She stated her son began cursing at her and punching her in the arm, which caused pain. Officers noted redness on her arm.
The man was arrested on charges of assault causing bodily injury to family member and evading arrest or detention.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 310 service and officer-initiated calls and made 10 arrests.