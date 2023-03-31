A 43-year-old woman reversed and struck a police officer's vehicle, leading to a pursuit on the highway, according to a police report.
At about 6:40 p.m. Thursday, Denton police officers were dispatched to the intersection of South I-35 East and South Mayhill Road regarding a reckless driver.
A caller told police they were following a white Jeep Grand Cherokee since the driver was swerving all over the road and had almost hit the caller’s vehicle.
The caller lost sight of the vehicle near Buc-ee’s, but officers were able to locate the vehicle in the gas station parking lot.
Officers approached the vehicle and observed that the vehicle engine was still running. They knocked on the vehicle’s window and said they observed the woman stare directly at officers, and she waved to them.
The woman refused to listen to the officers' commands and reversed the car. Officers reported they yelled and commanded her to stop.
The report states that the woman struck the unoccupied police vehicle unit, leaving dents and scratches. The vehicle’s left side footstep was damaged and taken off due to the crash.
The woman then drove out of the parking lot and onto I-35E, leading to a police pursuit.
The woman continued to drive the freeway to Corinth, and officers said the woman failed to maintain her lane but maintained highway speed.
The woman eventually stopped at the Lake Lewisville bridge. Officers gave her numerous commands to exit her vehicle. However, she didn't exit.
Officers approached the vehicle and put a device in front of the vehicle to prevent it from moving.
The report does not mention how officers got the woman out of the vehicle, but they were able to detain her.
The woman was charged with driving while intoxicated, duty on striking an unattended vehicle and evading arrest with a vehicle.
Other reports
700 block of Fort Worth Drive — A 33-year-old woman gave false identification to officers and proceeded to resist arrest, according to a police report.
At about 1:34 a.m. Thursday, officers were dispatched to the Whataburger in the area for a disturbance call.
A caller told police an alleged drunk woman was putting her hands on customers and making a mess at the restaurant.
Officers arrived and saw the woman beside a spilled drink cup and another empty cup that appeared to have been thrown around.
Officers reported they could smell a strong odor of alcohol on her breath. The woman slurred her words, and her eyes were glassy, according to the report.
The woman did not have a cellphone or any type of identification on her. Officers asked her name, and she attempted to change the subject several times.
The woman provided officers with a name and a date of birth, but it did not return into the officers' system. She claimed she lived in Dallas.
Officers informed her numerous times why she was being arrested. During her arrest, she consistently pulled away from officers while making statements saying she wasn't doing anything wrong and that officers couldn't arrest her.
Officers were eventually able to get her detained in handcuffs.
The report says a person who brought her to Whataburger returned to the restaurant and gave officers the woman’s items, which included her state identification.
The woman was arrested and charged with alcohol public intoxication, failure to identify/giving false fictitious information and resisting arrest.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 417 service and officer-initiated calls and made seven arrests.
