A woman reported someone she knew forced her to drive to a bank and withdraw $600 from her account, according to a police report.
The woman and a second victim walked into the Denton Police Department lobby around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday to report they had been robbed while giving a ride to an acquaintance.
The woman picked up the acquaintance earlier in the day. While they were driving, the person threatened the two victims and claimed to be armed. The victims said they never saw a weapon.
The acquaintance had the woman withdraw the money from an ATM and hand it over, according to the report. She then dropped off the suspect somewhere in the city but said she is not sure where.
There were no reported injuries from either victim. Police are investigating the incident.
Other reports
1200 block of Duncan Street — A 26-year-old man arrested after he broke windows at two buildings Tuesday told officers he was “innocent until proven guilty,” according to a police report.
Police were dispatched to a possible break-in in progress at about 1:30 a.m. after a caller reported a man had been throwing rocks through the windows in a nearby building. The man fled the scene on foot with the caller and another witness in pursuit, the report states.
Police made contact with the man and asked if he had broken the windows. The man told police he had not but was still innocent until proven guilty. The man also showed signs of being intoxicated, according to the report.
A separate business also had its storefront window shattered. The report states police believe the man broke those as well. The man damaged a mailbox as he attempted to flee the scene, according to the report.
The man was placed under arrest and charged with alcohol public intoxication and criminal mischief between $2,500 and $30,000. He was taken to jail without further incident.
2500 block of Brinker Road — Police found a stolen car that had been left in the middle of the road, according to a police report.
At about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, police observed a vehicle stopped in the middle of the road with its hazard lights on. The report states the vehicle was empty and turned off.
Police were unable to locate a key inside the vehicle.
Police ran the vehicle’s information through dispatch, where it was reported stolen from Dallas. After impounding it, police notified the Dallas Police Department about the vehicle.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 300 service and officer-initiated calls and made nine arrests.