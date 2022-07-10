A woman told Denton police that her wedding band was stolen inside a business at the 1800 block of South Loop, according to a police report.
At about 2:54 p.m. Saturday, the woman told police she left a store she was shopping at and drove home. There, she noticed that her wedding band was missing from her wallet, where she had placed it before going into the store, according to the report.
She believes she accidentally removed the ring from her wallet while getting money to pay at the register, according to the report.
The woman called the business and spoke to a manager, who told her they would check surveillance footage. According to the report, the footage shows a person picking up the woman’s ring.
The report states the diamond wedding band is valued at about $5,000. The police have not seen the surveillance video. The incident is under investigation.
Other reports
700 block of Fort Worth Drive — A 50-year-old man was arrested for evading arrest and charged with one count of a controlled substance, according to the report.
At about 4:43 a.m. Saturday, officers were patrolling the area at the Valero gas station in the block. Officers were issuing criminal trespass citations to several people in the area when officers observed one person walking away from the area.
The officers identified themselves as police officers and told the 50-year-old man to stop, but he proceeded to run, according to the report. Police said the man was almost struck by a box truck.
Officers were able to detain the man. He admitted that he ran from police because he knew he had a warrant for his arrest, according to the report.
Upon searching him, officers found he was in possession of methamphetamine, according to the report.
The man was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and evading arrest, according to the report. The report does not specify details of the warrant.
300 block of North Mayhill Road — A 22-year-old man was arrested for driving while intoxicated, according to a police report.
At about 3:12 a.m. Saturday, officers patrolled the area and noticed a vehicle making a quick lane change. They watched the motorist drive over the lane lines multiple times and change lanes several times without signaling.
They stopped the driver and asked why he was driving all over the road, but he could not explain his driving behaviors, according to the report.
Officers noticed that his speech was slurred and asked how much he had to drink, and he admitted to having two drinks, according to the report.
Officers conducted a field sobriety test and asked the man again how much he drank that night. According to the report, the man admitted consuming seven to eight mixed drinks, with two shots in each drink. The man was placed under arrest and charged with driving while intoxicated, according to the report.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 360 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.