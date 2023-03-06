Police vehicle Denton
DRC file photo

A woman in Denton reported her car was stolen, along with the loaded gun inside it, as she was bringing in groceries Sunday, according to a police report.

At about 2:26 p.m., Denton police were dispatched to a theft call in the 2000 block of Colorado Boulevard. The caller said a man stole her car while she was taking groceries into her apartment.

