A woman in Denton reported her car was stolen, along with the loaded gun inside it, as she was bringing in groceries Sunday, according to a police report.
At about 2:26 p.m., Denton police were dispatched to a theft call in the 2000 block of Colorado Boulevard. The caller said a man stole her car while she was taking groceries into her apartment.
The owner said as she walked back outside, she saw a man get inside her Nissan and shut the door. She said she yelled at him, but he ignored her and backed out of the parking space.
The report states as he was leaving the apartment complex, he struck another vehicle in the parking lot. Police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said it’s unclear if another report was taken for the collision.
The owner told police she still has the keys to her car and that her car will run without the keys inside it. But it won’t start again after the man shuts off the car.
She also told police she had a loaded firearm inside her car. At the time of the report, the only listed offense was theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000. But Beckwith said if a suspect is identified, they could possibly be charged with theft of firearm as well.
Other reports
600 block of East Hickory Street — A man allegedly threatened to use his gun on a bystander who tried to break up a fight between him and a woman, according to a police report.
At about 1:22 p.m., police took a report over the phone. The caller said a man threatened him.
The caller said he heard a man yelling expletives at a woman outside his apartment complex, so he went outside to tell the man to stop talking to her like that.
The man told the caller more than once that he had a gun and that he knew where the caller lives and would be back, according to the report.
Police are investigating the alleged threats.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 401 service and officer-initiated calls and made nine arrests.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.