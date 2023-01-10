A woman reported Monday that a man masturbated in front of her at a car wash, according to a police report.
At about 2:52 p.m., Denton police responded to a request to speak with an officer over the phone. The caller said a man masturbated in front of her outside a car wash in the 4100 block of Teasley Lane.
She said the man called her over to his vehicle and exposed his genitals to her and masturbated. It’s unclear from the report what transpired after this, police spokesperson Amy Cunningham said. The woman did not immediately report the incident, and Cunningham said it’s not clear from the report when the incident occurred.
She said she was offended and wanted to press charges if the suspect can be found. The report states a business in the area plans to send security footage of the incident.
Other reports
North Locust Street and East Windsor Drive — A 65-year-old man was arrested Monday after he allegedly blocked traffic and charged at cars, according to a police report.
At about 1:17 a.m., police were dispatched to a traffic hazard call. The caller said there was a man charging vehicles in the northbound lanes of North Locust. The caller also thought there was something in his hand but wasn’t sure.
When police arrived, they located the man matching the caller’s description still sitting in the roadway. Two vehicles had stopped in the roadway with their hazard lights on because he was blocking their way, according to the report.
Police reported the man was organizing paperwork into a folder and said he was sitting in the road because someone shot him in the ankle. He had not been shot, Cunningham said.
Police informed him he was obstructing the road and needed to leave. But the man continued sitting and shuffling his paperwork, police said.
Police spoke with the drivers who had stopped. One said he saw the man standing in the roadway and thought his vehicle broke down. But then, the man allegedly charged at his car and sat down in the road.
The other driver said she stopped her vehicle for him and he charged at her, so she had to reverse to get away from him. She said another vehicle passed her and had to swerve to avoid striking the man.
Police told the man multiple times that he needed to leave the roadway, but he didn’t move. He was arrested and transported to the city jail. He was charged with obstructing highway passageway, a Class B misdemeanor punishable by up to 180 days in jail and a fine of up to $2,000.
4600 block of Hidden Meadows Trail — After about three months of investigation, police charged a 17-year-old on Monday in connection with a home burglary where two firearms and several firearm magazines were stolen, according to a police report.
On Oct. 17 at about 8:15 a.m., police spoke with a man over the phone regarding a theft. He said he and his wife were out of town and they had someone housesit for them while they were gone. This person was recommended to them by a friend, according to the report.
Sometime during their trip, video surveillance captured another person entering their home. Initially, it was unclear from the report whether the person housesitting was there at the time, whether the person was associated with the sitter or how the person might have gained entry.
When the couple returned home, they found a pair of AirPods worth $250, two firearms worth $550 and $1,033, and seven firearm magazines worth $25 each went missing.
The man said he would like to press charges if a suspect can be identified.
Upon further investigation, investigators determined that the person housesitting had left the home when a person, now identified as a 17-year-old, approached the door and rang the doorbell. The report doesn’t specify how he gained entry to the home, Cunningham said.
Investigators also determined the suspect and the house guest were not associated, Cunningham said.
Investigators were able to identify the suspect as an inmate at the Hood County Jail. Hood County Jail records indicate he is a Granbury resident. He was arrested on Dec. 29 and charged with assaulting a peace officer/judge (a second-degree felony); resisting arrest, search or transport, and criminal mischief between $750 and $2,500 (both Class A misdemeanors).
The Denton Police Department charged him with burglary of habitation, a second-degree felony punishable by two to 20 years’ imprisonment and a fine of up to $10,000. However, he remained in the Hood County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon.
While he was allegedly found in possession of the homeowner’s AirPods, Cunningham said the report does not mention whether police recovered the stolen firearms.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 397 service and officer-initiated calls and made 10 arrests.
