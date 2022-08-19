A woman told police Thursday someone used her credit card to purchase five tickets to Disneyland after she entered her card information on a site she thought was for Amazon, according to a police report.
At about 4:22 p.m., a man and a woman contacted officers at the Denton Police Department’s front desk. The woman said she wanted to file a report.
She said on Wednesday, she received a text message from someone she believed was Amazon saying her account was locked due to a billing issue. She clicked the link she believed was for Amazon and entered her banking and credit card information.
On Thursday at about 3 p.m., her credit card company notified her about fraudulent activity on her card.
Someone had successfully purchased five tickets to Disneyland worth $770. They also tried to make a transaction for tickets to Sea World worth $249 and an unspecified $15 purchase.
The woman canceled her credit card and closed her bank account. She said she would like to pursue charges if a suspect is identified.
Other reports
2900 block of West University Drive — A man who threw rocks at a hotel Thursday failed to comply and reached for his waistband, where he carried a knife, before running from police, according to a police report.
At about 8:08 a.m., police were dispatched to a hotel regarding a disturbance. The caller said a man was throwing rocks at hotel windows and that the hotel wanted the man criminally trespassed.
The report does not specify how dispatchers learned the man’s name, police spokesperson Amy Cunningham said. But they advised police that the 40-year-old man had a warrant out of the Denton Police Department for possession of drug paraphernalia. Dispatchers also told police the man was now running from the hotel and throwing rocks at vehicles in parking lots as he ran.
Police arrived at a parking lot near a different hotel and saw the man. They walked toward him and said he had a warrant. The man said no and started moving backward.
Police asked him to sit on the curb, but the report states he didn’t comply. Throughout his interaction with police, he kept yelling about being followed, and his eyes were darting left and right, according to the report.
They asked him to come closer to them. But the man allegedly reached for his waistband before turning and running away. The report states police were able to grab him, and he fell to the ground. The man had a sheathed knife on his hip, according to the report, which officers removed from him.
Police told him he was under arrest for evading and searched his backpack. Inside, he had three glass pipes that appeared to be used for smoking methamphetamine, according to the report.
Another man in the area said he was walking through a nearby parking lot when he saw the man throw a rock at the windshield of his vehicle. He estimated the damage would cost $250 to repair and said he wanted to pursue charges.
Police went back to the original hotel and spoke with the initial caller. The caller said they heard the man yelling outside and went to see if he was OK. That’s when the man allegedly picked up rocks and threw them at the windows.
There was not any damage to the windows, according to the report, but the caller said the hotel wanted him criminally trespassed from the property.
The man was arrested on charges of criminal mischief between $100 and $750 for the damaged windshield, possession of drug paraphernalia and evading arrest or detention, and on the warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia.
800 block of Frame Street — A man reported Thursday that several hundred dollars’ worth of gaming systems, including a Sega Dreamcast, were stolen from his storage unit, according to a police report.
At about 6:44 p.m., police were dispatched in regard to a burglary. The man said he went to his storage unit and realized his key no longer worked.
He spoke with an employee, who said the door was changed and that it had new locks. When he got the new key and opened the unit, he noticed his belongings had been rummaged through and items were missing.
Missing were a jacket worth $200, an original Xbox worth $100, a Sega Dreamcast worth $193, a Nintendo GameCube worth $170, a Nintendo Wii worth $129 and several video games worth about $400, according to the report.
The last time the man had entered the unit was sometime in April, he said. The report states he wanted to press charges if a suspect can be identified.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 417 service and officer-initiated calls and made four arrests.