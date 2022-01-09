A woman called police Saturday afternoon to report her son’s scooter was stolen overnight, in addition to a bike’s handlebar lock being partially broken, according to a police report.
The woman spoke to police at about 12:32 p.m. to report the theft, which occurred overnight at her apartment complex in the 2400 block of East McKinney Street. She said her son left his blue scooter outside the night prior and it was missing by the morning. She added a bicycle was damaged when someone tried to take it but couldn’t undo the handle lock, leading them to undo the hardware connecting it to the handlebars and take that as well.
The report doesn’t mention any possible security footage of the incident, which police reported as theft under $100 and criminal mischief, loss less than $100.
Other reports
Intersection of North Ruddell Street and Texas Street — A 34-year-old man was arrested Saturday night after he allegedly fell asleep near the side of a road and couldn’t tell officers where he lived, according to a police report.
At about 9:08 p.m., a caller reported the man sleeping near the intersection. Police found him sleeping in some dirt and woke him up, noting he appeared confused. He allegedly told officers he didn’t know where he was and didn’t know where he lived, and they found vomit and an empty beer can nearby. He was arrested on a charge of alcohol public intoxication.
300 block of South Woodrow Lane — A 21-year-old man was arrested Saturday evening after he allegedly refused to leave the Monsignor King Outreach Center property, according to a police report.
An employee called police at about 7 p.m. to report the man was attempting to fight other clients and wasn’t leaving after being told to. Officers found him, told him he wasn’t welcome on the property and issued a criminal trespass warning. The man still refused to leave, the report states, instead walking in circles around the parking lot. He was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 277 service and officer-initiated calls and made 10 arrests.