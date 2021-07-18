A woman called police Saturday morning to report her boyfriend grabbed her and drove away in her car after she pulled it over during an argument, according to a police report.
Police arrived at the 3100 block of West University Drive at about 2:57 a.m. and spoke to the woman, who said she was driving during a verbal argument with her boyfriend and proceeded to pull over and get out of the car. Her boyfriend then grabbed her, she said, and proceeded to get in the driver’s seat and drive off without her.
The woman added her boyfriend was intoxicated at the time, the report states, and that she was not hurt in the incident. As of Sunday afternoon, police had not yet made contact with her boyfriend, but reported the incident as unauthorized use of vehicle and family violence assault by contact.
Other reports
700 block of Fort Worth Drive — A 47-year-old man was arrested Saturday afternoon after he allegedly approached another man with a hammer and threatened to kill him, according to a police report.
Witnesses of the incident called police at about 3:29 p.m. to report the man was in the area with a hammer, running around and hitting him. Police arrived and found him near a restaurant with obvious signs of intoxication, the report states, including slurred speech and red eyes.
The man allegedly told officers he only hit things with his fists because he was upset. He initially denied having a hammer at all, the report states, but later admitted to having one and drinking beer earlier in the day. Officers spoke to another witness who said the man raised the hammer at him, telling him, “If you come any closer, I’ll kill you,” the report states. The man was arrested on charges of alcohol public intoxication and terroristic threat causing fear of imminent significant bodily injury.
1300 block of Wilson Street — Two women were issued citations for disorderly conduct Saturday evening after they allegedly punched each other in a parking lot, according to a police report.
Officers arrived at the block at about 5:19 p.m. and were able to view security footage of the incident, showing the two women mutually engaging in the fight. They spoke to the women, learning a verbal altercation took place prior to the fight, and both were issued citations for disorderly conduct: fighting in public.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 377 service and officer-initiated calls and made 13 arrests.
From Saturday to Sunday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 36 people into the Denton County Jail.