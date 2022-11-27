Blotter
DRC

A 19-year-old woman was arrested on a theft charge after police and security camera operators saw her put a dress inside her purse, according to a police report.

At about 2 p.m. Saturday, officers were doing a store check-in in the 2200 block of South Interstate 35E. Officers and a security camera operator witnessed a 19-year-old woman exiting the fitting room with a dress missing, according to the report.

