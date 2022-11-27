A 19-year-old woman was arrested on a theft charge after police and security camera operators saw her put a dress inside her purse, according to a police report.
At about 2 p.m. Saturday, officers were doing a store check-in in the 2200 block of South Interstate 35E. Officers and a security camera operator witnessed a 19-year-old woman exiting the fitting room with a dress missing, according to the report.
Officer spoke with the woman about the dress, and she admitted she put the dress in her purse, the report states.
While walking back to the store, she told police that she had taken another dress from the store and put it in her purse. The dresses were valued at about $140.
The woman was arrested and charged with theft.
Theft between $100 and $750 is a Class B misdemeanor punishable by up to 180 days in jail and a $2,000 fine.
I-35E lanes temporarily closed after man jumps from bridge
Cunningham said Denton officers were dispatched to a suicidal person call at 10:23 a.m. Officers rendered aid while waiting for medical transport.
Lanes were affected for less than an hour.
Other reports
3100 block of Broken Bow Street – A woman told police her vehicle had been broken into, according to a police report.
At about 6:52 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the area for a burglary incident with a caller who told police her vehicle was burglarized on Friday. The woman said she went inside her vehicle and saw the sunglass compartment and fuse box were open. The items inside the center console and glovebox were moved into the vehicle’s passenger seat.
She believed her checkbook was stolen from the vehicle and told police she returned to her home to see whether she left it at her home, but she did not find it.
The woman believes that she might have left the vehicle unlocked. The incident is under investigation.
300 block of West Eagle Drive – A 60-year-old man was arrested for returning to a location where he had been issued a criminal trespass warning, according to a police report.
At about 8:46 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the area in reference to a criminal trespass issue. A caller told police that a 60-year-old man returned to the location where he had a criminal trespass warning. Officers arrived and were able to confirm the previous warning and arrested the man on a criminal trespassing charge.
Criminal trespass is a Class B misdemeanor with a fine of up to $2,000 and a jail term of up to 180 days.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 262 service and officer-initiated calls and made 10 arrests.
JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.