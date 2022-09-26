When a Walmart employee accused a shopper of theft Sunday, she hit the employee with her cart and got away with the stolen items, according to a police report.
At about 10:19 p.m., police were dispatched to the 2800 block of West University Drive in reference to an assault at Walmart. The caller said the suspect hit an employee on her way out.
The report states a woman was checking out on the grocery side of the store when an employee approached her because she had more contents in her cart than were reflected on her receipt.
The employee tried to hold onto the cart, but the woman allegedly struck her in the forearm with the cart. She left the store and got away with the stolen merchandise, according to the report. It is unknown what items she took.
Police are still investigating the incident.
Other reports
300 block of West University Drive — A man reported he was attacked unprovoked when walking into McDonald’s on Sunday, according to a police report.
At about 1:52 a.m., police were dispatched to McDonald’s regarding an assault report. The caller said when he walked up to the restaurant, several males knocked him to the ground and attacked him.
He gave very few details of the assault but denied knowing the suspects, according to the report. The report does not give an account of the man’s injuries. But it does not appear that he was transported to a local hospital for treatment, police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said.
Police located a witness who said they saw three men, one of whom was wearing a mask, punch the man. The witness gave a description of a possible suspected vehicle.
Police contacted the restaurant to see if there is possibly surveillance footage that captured the incident.
6600 block of Grissom Road — A 30-year-old man was arrested Sunday on a charge of alcohol public intoxication after he allegedly punched several people, according to a police report.
At about 12:22 a.m., police were dispatched regarding a domestic disturbance. The reporting party said her father-in-law was intoxicated and punching people.
When police arrived, they observed the man she described was shirtless, had injuries on his forehead and was visibly upset, according to the report. The report states these injuries were the result of a fall.
The man had a strong alcoholic odor emitting from him as he spoke, according to the report. Multiple people at the scene alleged he had been physically aggressive toward several people.
Police arrested the man and charged him with alcohol public intoxication. Police took a report for family violence assault by contact, but the report states that because officers did not observe the incident or see any injuries on the family members, he has not yet been charged for those alleged offenses.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 295 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.