Blotter
DRC

When a Walmart employee accused a shopper of theft Sunday, she hit the employee with her cart and got away with the stolen items, according to a police report.

At about 10:19 p.m., police were dispatched to the 2800 block of West University Drive in reference to an assault at Walmart. The caller said the suspect hit an employee on her way out.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

Recommended for you