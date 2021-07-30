A woman gained the upper hand against her assailant early Friday and held him down near Providence Place Apartments until police arrived, according to a police report.
The 40-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury after the Denton Police Department took him and the victim to a hospital for treatment.
Police were dispatched to an assault near the 2400 block of Stockbridge Rd. around 5:42 a.m. A 911 caller said she saw a woman, who was walking her dog, be attacked by a man who ran toward her.
The 48-year-old woman told police she took her dog out and saw the man in the street. She alleged he began to yell, so she turned to walk in the other direction. The man then allegedly ran up to her and jumped her.
According to the report, he struck her in the face with a closed fist and they struggled on the ground. The woman eventually gained control and held him down. She told police she felt pain from the assault and wanted to press charges.
The suspect wouldn’t provide officers or paramedics with his name and wouldn’t talk about what happened. He was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury.
There was no further mention of the woman’s dog in the report.
Other reports
3300 block of Wagon Trail Drive — Police contacted Child Protective Services Thursday after a woman reported a 10-year-old’s claim of being kidnapped, according to a police report.
A 911 caller told police a juvenile reported to her that he was kidnapped. The report says police spoke with his mother, who said he often fabricates stories and has made up stories like this in the past.
The child was cleared at a hospital and police called CPS. An investigation is ongoing.
9100 block of Glen Falls Lane — About $450 in tools were reported stolen Thursday from a home that’s being renovated, according to a police report.
The contractor told police he’s missing a ladder, sledgehammer, two shovels, a rotary hammer, a chisel and a push broom. The tools were in the home and the caller said she wasn’t living at the home while it’s being renovated.
Both want to pursue charges. An investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 456 service and officer-initiated calls and made seven arrests.
From Thursday to Friday, 35 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.
